6 Ways to Increase Your Confidence

Track your successes

We are successful all the time, we just don’t acknowledge it very often, which means our successes often go unnoticed while our perceived failures, loom large. To change that, start keeping a success journal in which, at the end of every day, you log your wins. They can be small, like going to the gym when you didn’t feel like it, or big, like asking for a raise. Writing them down reminds you of your accomplishments, is a way to celebrate what you’ve achieved, and gets you (and your brain) used to thinking of yourself as successful.

2. Reframe failure

When situations don’t turn out as you had hoped, instead of feeling that you’ve failed, think about what you’ve learned. What can you take away from the situation to apply to the next one? By adopting a growth mindset, you will start to shift your focus away from performance and outcome and more toward growth. What you once thought of as a risk, you will start to see as an opportunity. This shift in perception will not just give you more confidence but will help you grow in your career as you form a reinforcing confidence loop where risk turn into success which begets confidence and more risk taking.

3. Think about worst case scenarios: how bad is it really?

Instead of avoiding that leap, that step that you know you should take but of which you are afraid, consider the worst-case scenario. How bad is it? How likely is it that this worst-case will materialize? What is it worth to you to do it and what will it cost you not to? Once you’ve gone through that process, re-evaluate. Maybe that leap isn’t as big as you originally thought.

4. Be the teacher.

Many successful women (and men) suffer from Imposter Syndrome at one time or another. That is, they feel like they are frauds and that they don’t deserve their success. One way to get over that feeling is to teach others what you know. Become a mentor to someone. When you see others benefit from your expertise, you may actually start to believe that you do know a lot and you are deserving of what you’ve achieved.

5. Do it. Don’t overthink it.

I have a favorite quote from Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In, “Done is better than perfect.” Women are so much more likely to toil over their work, to hold back submitting an idea that isn’t perfectly formed, to delay action until they know everything is in order, and that is just too slow. Often by the time, we are “ready,” the ship has sailed. Someone else has responded and the opportunity to share our greatness is gone. Don’t worry about perfect, get your brilliance out into the world and hone it later. Go for good enough.

6. Change your self-talk

Words really do matter, especially when it comes to the words we say to ourselves. How often do you tell yourself you aren’t enough? You aren’t smart enough, pretty enough, fit enough…? Think about more subtle versions such as, “I’m not very good at ‘x’” or “so-and-so is better at ‘x’ than me.” Become conscious of the language of your thoughts and when you catch yourself in a put-down, turn it around and rewrite the statement on paper as an affirmation of something great about yourself. “Instead of I’m not good at math, how about I’m awesome at figuring out how to get things done?” When you change your self-talk, you change your brain. You think differently. You build confidence.