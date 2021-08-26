6 Ways to Be a Great Team Leader At Work

It may sound obvious, but most people prefer to work with people who have team spirit. One survey found that 79 percent of employers look for this trait in job candidates.

The words “team player” circulate frequently (especially in bios). But what does it really mean to be a team player?

This means that when the whole group achieves their goals, everyone on the team shines. You may not be personally distinguished for your contribution, but your team will be appreciated. Together, you get up.

Teamwork is required for almost every industry. If you ever joined a team in high school or college, some traits of being a team player at the office would come naturally. But whether you’re an athlete or not, good team behavior can be learned.

Here are 6 ways you can be a true team player at work.

1. Compete, but keep the competition friendly

There’s nothing wrong with a little competition within a team. In fact, it can sustain everyone on the team. After all, senior management sets high standards, and it’s completely normal for you to feel that your team is the best of all the other teams in the office.

While your team overtakes tentative goals, a little friendly bragging about it makes everyone look their best. Just don’t let bragging rights go out of hand. You want your team to win, but in the end, your company wins when all the teams work well together.

2. Develop a Team Mindset

It’s a cliché to say, “There’s no ‘me’ in the word ‘team’. But what does that mean? It means there’s no ‘star system’ in the office. You and your teammates need to honestly evaluate each idea.” And develop the best, regardless of who proposed the idea to the team?

It can be a polite thing to do, but sometimes the apprentice has the best idea. Other times, the boss does. By maintaining an open mind and being neutral about the origins of ideas, you and your teammates will learn to scrutinize ideas, and find the pearl that wins a new piece of work.

3. Respect the views of others

There are subtle ways in which we all disrupt other people’s thoughts. One way is when we reject an idea before we fully understand it. Another tactic is to claim that one brainstorming meeting is taking too long, and that you all will raise this idea in a future meeting.

Talking to someone who explains an idea you don’t like is another way to show a little respect. When you respect the views of others, you and your views will be taken more seriously. You don’t have to like the ideas. But it is worth listening to them.

4. Be transparent about facts, figures and timelines

The best team members are committed to supporting the competition. This means that all information is shared freely so as not to undermine the work or performance of anyone on your team. Together, you create a core belief that everyone will share any information they receive that will inform and support the team.

In any customer service role, when multiple team members are helping with a customer’s needs, publicly briefing others on the situation will improve response. Customers may feel that the company they are working with does not have a strong team spirit and will simply move their business elsewhere.

5. Meet Your Deadline

Great team players help each other to complete tasks on time. No one wants to be the one who lets the rest of the team down by not meeting the deadline. Being a team player not only helps hold you accountable when performing time-sensitive tasks, but it also helps you embrace and appreciate other people’s work styles.

The team producing a market research report will rely on individual team members to present their different elements – data analysis, report narrative, planning, graphics, editing, and more. Move management services set up your office to feel amazing. Keeping everyone on task until the deadline means learning to respect the schedule, whether you’re a busy person or a last-minute procrastinator.

6. Inspire Each Other

While each team member is responsible for completing his or her share of the larger task, working as a team means you don’t have to work in isolation. When you face an obstacle or you prefer not to make decisions on your own, you have your team members on hand to consult.

Knowing that you can count on your team to help, provide support, and guidance will motivate you to do your best.

Final thoughts

Teamwork gives employees a sense of connection and common purpose, which are essential components of creating a work-sharing culture. A cohesive team that trusts in each member’s abilities allows employees to find joy in their work, and is a surefire formula for retaining talented employees.

That’s why it’s important for you to learn these six ways to be a great team player so you can realize your potential and be more productive at work.