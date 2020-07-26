Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Ways Remote Workers Can Maintain Sound Health

How can remote workers maintain a balance between work and life?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Remote Workers Can Maintain Sound Health

I asked a remote worker about how she has been coping with life as a remote worker. She was totally off the hook. You can see right through her eyes that she has been struggling with living a healthy life. As a remote worker, it is easier to get lost in the mix. You know there is no fixed monthly paycheck; this makes every remote worker wants to grab every available opportunity.

I had a lengthy phone conversation with a marketing strategist for B2B and B2C, Apolline Adiju. I asked how she has been balancing work and life for over seven years as a remote worker. She gave me six ways every remote worker can emulate to keep a balance between work and life:

Always Remember To Live First

Life has no duplicate, and every remote worker must learn to live first. Nothing beats sound health. If you will make more money, then sound health is a must. It seems to be the other way round for some remote workers who prefer to work instead.

Living first include:

– Doing yoga and exercising.

– Going on a date.

– Take a walk every evening.

– Spend time with family and friends.

When you choose to live first, it helps to stay healthy and vibrant. It is time to prioritize your health overwork.

Avoid Biting More Than You Can Chew

The temptation to take more clients than you can handle will kill you. This scenario happened to me in 2018. I had just joined a Marketing Company, and the pay was good. I took more than I could handle, and my health deteriorated. Knowing when to say – no, is wisdom.

Never Underestimate The Power Of Napping

Take a nap to stay refreshed. When making out your weekly timetable, find a space for one hour nap. Since I started taking naps, I feel refreshed and productive as well.

Learn To Shutdown Every Night

Stop stealing from your bedtime! Yes, you heard me loud and clear. One of such advantages of being a remote worker is flexibility. Some remote workers have made it a habit of stealing from their bedtime, thinking they will balance it in the day. They often find it challenging to keep to their words as more clients could come knocking in the day. Remember one thing – you can’t cheat nature.

Start Outsourcing Your Work

Outsourcing your work is a great way to save yourself some time and also live a better life. As a remote worker, I know sometimes we want to make more money, hence, we overwork. But the truth is, you can take more jobs and still save yourself enough time. All you need to do – outsource them out. The joy there is, you still earn a living. I call that smart work.

Eat Healthy Food Daily

Don’t be a fan of junk food. Acting too busy and eating a lot of junk food will affect your health in the run. Practice the habit of cooking your meals. Don’t order junks to save time. You are as healthy as what you eat.

Here is the list of food you can try:

– Fresh fruits like apple, banana, peas, orange

– Fresh yogurt or dairy milk to replenish your energy

– Clean water is also essential for the body

– Cook your meal instead of buying them, its cost-effective.

Being a remote worker shouldn’t deprive you of a healthy lifestyle. Healthy living should be a lifestyle. It is non-negotiable. Don’t be lost in the process of growing your business and ignoring your health. Only the living can dream and achieve their goals in life.

Chinedu Ihekwoaba, Content Strategist at Unlimited Exposure Canada, BAMF Media USA

Writerpreneur & Poetpreneur with over 2 million views, Providing Writing Services & Training, Viral Copywriter & Blogger

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How These 5 Secrets Help Remote Workers Thrive
Community//

How These 5 Secrets Help Remote Workers Thrive

by Sandra Lewis
Community//

The 2020s are the Remote Work Decade

by Chris Herd
Community//

5 Ways to Cultivate a Healthy Mindset in a Remote Team

by Jason How

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.