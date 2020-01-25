6-ways-local-business-owners-can-create-a-consistent-income-stream

All businesses, even the most successful ones, need room to grow at some point in time. Beating complacency becomes paramount to sustain growth and thrive. Trust me – it is straightforward for a business to stagnate if the wheel isn’t reinvented time and again.

That’s where diversifying its income stream comes in handy. It may be a piece of old advice – even an obvious one. However, in this day and age, it is an advice for you that is worth implementing.

This post attempts to educate you on six ideas that can bring in more revenue for your business. Here you go:

1. Run Exclusive Local Sales

Consumers of today always want to feel special. Depending upon the industry you function in and the type of business you run, you should offer exclusive discounts and vouchers periodically to your target customers.

For example, you could give a 15% discount on the 15th of every month, or offer a free consultation session to all customers above the age of 60 every Thursday. Study customer behavior and seasonal trends to identify the types of sales that are most likely to attract your audience.

2. Consider Offering New Products or Services

While your overall suite of offerings should be in line with your business’ core values, consider customizing or adding to these offerings based on what local customers prefer.

For instance, if your business is located in a neighborhood populated mostly by senior citizens who prefer not to travel, consider providing an at-home consulting service to discuss taxes or loans.

Or if the neighborhood features a large number of young families, you could offer special children’s savings accounts. Encourage your sales reps to use their awareness of local customers to try product expansions like these.

3. Develop your Social Media Presence

Social media is here to stay, but it is a tough nut to crack. Therefore, before you go social, study, and strategize. Choose those social media platforms where most of your customers are present and maintain an active presence by posting regularly.

Create a content calendar, and add different types of posts such as text, video, gifs. Don’t just talk about your business either – make it a two-way process by announcing special offers, hosting contests, and asking for suggestions on how you can improve your services.

4. Survey Customers to Know What They Want

While you may have an excellent idea of the day-to-day business of an outlet, customers offer excellent insights into what they want or expect from you. Run short customer surveys that they can fill online or by hand, and keep it open for both new and existing customers.

Ask them to share what they like and don’t love and provide space for their suggestions. To incentivize your customers to complete the survey, include a discount coupon or gift vouchers as a reward for filling it up. Only 20% of customers finish their reviews. Therefore, make your surveys are concise.

5. Solidify Ties With the Local Community Through Events

Drive more revenues by participating in a local event or volunteering for a social cause that’s close to your heart. Identify local fairs and even flea markets where you can set up a booth to educate your target audience about your services.

Besides, you can organize several fun activities such as the lucky draw and pop quizzes to attract footfall. As a giveaway, offer your potential customers exclusive discount coupons that they can redeem within a specific period.

6. Involve your Team in the Decision-Making Process

You have hired your team members to trust them to do an excellent job with growing your outlets. It is thus essential that you give them the autonomy to experiment with new income streams. Allow them to pilot new ideas and evaluate whether they are bringing long-term revenues into the system.

If an idea works at one outlet, you could consider trying it out at other outlets as well. This will open up new possibilities for earning money and also help your team members feel valued.

Over to you

Opportunities for driving multiple revenue streams are varied, and the sky’s the limit in terms of which idea to pursue. If you are unsure about what will work for you, experiment until something clicks with you. Good luck with driving a consistent income stream. I hope you succeed!