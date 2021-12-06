6 Ways HR Can Contribute to Business Growth & Development

If you’re just focusing on sales and marketing as your business’ fundamental drivers, you’re lacking growth. You can’t overlook the importance and value of a solid HR strategy for business growth and development.

Your company’s biggest asset isn’t the patents or your real estate holdings, but your employees. If you’re not treating your employees well, you can’t grow. But, if you treat them well, they can take your business to new heights of growth and success.

How HR Impacts Business Growth and Development

HR professionals are in a position that can shape the way any business operates. Because people who work in operations, middle management, and marketing departments observe a business growth business through the lens of revenue, and sometimes, they lose sight of its core values.

Your HR strategy is the foundation of a successful company. Research shows that strong HR management practices lead to better development and higher business growth rates.

Here are the six solid ways how you can use your HR strategy to contribute to the success of your business.

1. Hire the right people

Talented and hard-working employees are the foundation of a successful business. No matter how good your HR strategy will be, if you don’t have the right people in your business, it won’t grow much. With a great team, it’s possible to achieve greater things in your business.

You can finish a long list of tasks in a short time because you know your team will complete all the tasks in the required time. Moreover, the work you’ll get will also be of the quality you expect.

It’s important to develop an effective hiring system that’ll help you identify and hire the best candidates for a required task or job. An effective recruitment process will narrow your search in a pool of candidates and help you identify the most suitable personnel. Use the best hr tool out there to make sure you only contact a few selected professionals and then choose the best of them.

You should also build a reviewal process to ensure that the people you’re hiring perform well and have a process for dealing with staff and unsuitable candidates who fail to hit their targets.

2. Develop a strong culture & promote it

A strong organizational culture is a blend of strong values, expectations, results, and practices that informs you how well your team works together. Your organizational culture will impact the office environment that your staff experiences when they come to the office.

Your organizational culture will impact how your clients and other people perceive your company and the certain type of employees you attract. Got a little confused? Consider Google

3. Train the new talent

The recruitment journey doesn’t end when a candidate joins the company. To warmly welcome the new talent, your HR team should have an employee onboarding process that’ll equip them with new skills and understand the organizational knowledge they need to do their jobs efficiently.

4. Participate in growth planning

As your business grows and expands, you’ll need more people. You might have to train your staff to do new tasks. Whatever your HR strategy is, growth planning, or your ability of execution, that’ll lead directly to the success of the business.

Your HR team should play an essential role in growth planning. Your HR team has to be aware of the empty positions to fill. Yet it’s not only that. Your HR team can help you with valuable insights and information. Like how the team that you want to expand is operating, what tasks they’re working on, what problems they’re facing, and how long it’ll take to fill these positions.

5. Minimize employee turnover

Finding, hiring, and training employees is a long and significant expense for any company or organization. Ultimately, the cost of finding an employee replacement is proportional to the challenges and difficulties of the role and the number of suitable candidates available.

A study by the Society for Human Resource Management shows that replacing a salaried employee will cost equal to six months’ wages.

6. Take employees feedback

If you want to monitor and ensure employee satisfaction, ask for feedback. Having employee feedback is one of the most important data that you can gather and better understand how your company operates and living up to the company culture that you have built.

Conclusion

In successful organizations, HR teams aren’t seen as the people who just hire and fire employees. They’re considered an integral part of the business. A great HR team often fades in the background, yet what they do underpins business growth. So, having these six effective ways in your HR strategy, your business will surely grow and achieve a new height of success.