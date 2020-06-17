Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Rebuild Their Small Business After COVID-19

Do not just have a Plan B for the business in the worst case but also formulate Plan C and D and you never know what is in store for you in the future, to thrive in business, always be prepared for the worst.

By

As COVID-19 has affected the economy of all the countries and many people have lost their jobs, business owners have also taken an enormous blow. Especially, small business owners unprepared for such a big financial crisis are finding it difficult to recover from this situation. Here are a few tips that will help you rebuild your small business after the pandemic.

1.Assess Financial Damages:

The first step before you even think about rebuilding is to assess how deeply your business has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once you know the damages, you can work towards filling the gaps to bring your business up and running.

2. Develop a Realistic Timeline to Rebuild:

You may be in a hurry to restart your business at its fullest capacity but do not jump into doing everything at once. Set a realistic timeline and formulate a plan to get things started one by one. Start from securing funding for your business and once that is done, rehire your employees restock inventory, and finally open your business back. Make sure to follow the social distancing protocol and maintain hygiene at the workplace to stay safe.

3. Revisit Your Business Plan:

Your business plan may have been perfect pre-COVID-19 but things have changed now and it is going to be different hereafter. Revisit the plans you had made earlier and make necessary changes that are needed for the business to pick up post coronavirus pandemic.

4. Revamp Your Finances:

As you restart your business, you will have to spend money before you even make more. It applies to all the businesses trying to recover. You may have to also spend a little. To not overburden yourself, budget well, and cut off unwanted expenses not required immediately.

5. Implement What You Have Learned from the Pandemic:

The pandemic has taught many of us to work differently. Not all it has taught us is bad and you can pick up a few things to implement in the future. If your business allows the work-from-home model, then continue that at least 50% of the time as it will only save the office resources and will give the employees a chance to integrate their work and life.

6. Be Prepared for the Next Crisis:

While the current pandemic may seem like once in a lifetime thing, it is really not, as such situations can arise anytime. You should learn a lesson from the current situation and apply it in the future to secure your business if such a situation arises again. For example, setting up an emergency fund in the case, your business does not do well for a few months so you can sustain it till things normalize. You may train your staff to work much more efficiently to cut operating costs. In the case of excessive workload, hiring temporary staff from a temp agency is a great way not to overspend on employee salary, especially in case of pandemics when you can let go of them and avoid paying salaries to extra staff.

Do not just have a Plan B for the business in the worst case but also formulate Plan C and D and you never know what is in store for you in the future, to thrive in business, always be prepared for the worst.

Narendra Sharma, Passionate Blogger and Writer

Narendra Sharma is a Freelancer Writer, Entrepreneur and passionate blogger. A writer by day and a reader by night.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Actions speak louder than words”. With Charlie Katz & Austin Mac Nab

by Charlie Katz
Community//

“How Business Leaders Plan To Rebuild”: With Charlie Katz & Dr. Terika L. Haynes

by Charlie Katz
Community//

How to Run Your Business Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

by Kimsea Brooks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.