6 ways behavioural economics can win you more customers.

Structure your business around these 6 essential strategies to grow value, customers and sales.

You may be aware of behavioural economics or you might have never heard of it as a discipline before. Either way, you have probably never really thought about how you can apply it to your business to increase your viability and visibility in the market place. Traditional economics has been a powerhouse in guiding businesses to see customers as sales and not as human beings. Viewing people as entirely rational is at the heart of this decision-making process. However, behavioural economics encourages us to see that people are not always logical; being emotional or spontaneous and having changeable preferences are all part and parcel of the customer process. We have to acknowledge this if we are to move forward and really understand our potential customers.

What really is behavioural economics?

So, what really is behavioural economics? And, how can it help your business? The generally accepted godfather of behavioural economics is Richard Thaler, a Professor at the University of Chicago and a Nobel Memorial prize winner in Economic Science. In the 1990s, Thaler challenged the general belief that our choices are rational and well-defined by suggesting there are anomalies in human behaviour that can’t always be explained by standard economic theory. Thaler believed that using a combination of ideas from psychology, economics and decision-making enables us to understand more accurately how people make economic decisions.

Nudge to influence consumer choice.

The 2008 text, ‘Nudge’ by Thaler and Sunstein, outlined one of the major ways that businesses and elements in society can guide people into making certain choices. This book describes the ways that people’s behaviour can be ‘nudged’ by making subtle changes to the context that surrounds their choice-making process. A recent British example would be the introduction of the coloured traffic light system on food packaging in supermarkets, detailing the ratios of salts, carbs and fats in foods in an attempt to curb the rise of obesity. The reasoning behind the governmental decision was, by showing people how many calories or fat there was in food, then people would think twice and perhaps be ‘nudged’ into buying ‘healthier’ foods. Has this worked? Consider the last time you went shopping and whether you generally look closely at the labels. Also, consider the rate of obesity – has it decreased? Some critics have implied that this has not changed general behaviour. However, supporters of this strategy have suggested that it has created more of an awareness of the constituents of food and that there are different nutritional options to consider. All a good thing if you want to keep track of your health or fitness. According to Thaler, there are 3 guiding principles to good nudging:

Make sure the nudge is transparent and truthful. It should be easy to opt out so there is choice. It should be driven by the belief that this behaviour will help them and others.

There is a fine line between encouraging certain behaviours and outright manipulation and nudging needs to be on the right side of this line if it is to work long term. How could this idea support your business? Highlight the clear benefit the customer can gain by investing in your product or service right from the start. As long as they know you can really help resolve their pain point and deliver a great service, they will return to you time and time again. Making the choice to buy your product should be easy for your target audience. They won’t bother if there are too many processes involved. Being visible so that your customers can see you, particularly online, can boost your customer base. So, what workable, easy and reliable tactics can you put in to action that will reap rewards for your business? Allow behavioural economics to show you the way.

6 strategies of behavioural economics that you just can’t ignore.

1. Immediate gratification.

Sometimes referred to as ‘temporal discounting’, this is all about quick time delivery of your product or service. Traditional economics relies on the policy that people make cost-benefit calculations before making a buying decision. A question that could help change our perspective here is: could timing alter these decisions? As we probably all know, or at least suspect, humans like immediate reward. If you had a travel company and you offered £10 off the price of the holiday now at the time of booking or £15 next month, it is more than likely most would choose the first option and be happy with the knowledge they had caught a bargain. Think about the phenomenon that is Amazon Prime. This genius piece of business pizzazz supposedly guarantees Prime customers quick delivery of all their items and can combine music, TV and film. Prime customers spend double what other Amazon customers do; yet this is not the most important consideration for Prime customers. Speed and ease of service seem to trump other deliberations, therefore illustrating the behavioural economics principle that speed is an essential factor in customer decision making.

2. Loss Aversion. After all, no one likes to lose.

Apparently, we tend to place a greater emphasis on the thought of losing something we already have, rather than gaining something we don’t currently have. As Donald Trump once eloquently put it, “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy.” But how does this transfer into business practices? Some brands reframe their value proposition to really resonate with their customers. They need to think they have something as part of their package, so that the idea of losing it seems painful. Think about that expensive bottle of wine you have always wanted. If someone offered you that £150 bottle, you would feel like a total winner. But if you already had it, got it out of the wine fridge and dropped it, watching in horror as it smashed on the floor and the wine spreading like a glistening pond in your kitchen – you would be gutted! This is the essence of loss aversion. The pain associated with loss is more intensely felt than the potential pleasure of winning, according to behavioural economics. Think about how you can frame your product or service as boosting the customer’s experience, allowing them to accentuate and build on what they have, so that no loss is felt and they feel secure in choosing you to solve their problems. You want them to already feel emotionally attached to your product so that they buy it rather than lose it! Time frame can also really help in this regard. Think about time-specific offers so that once the time has passed, the product will no longer be at such a great price. Studies have proven the success of this tactic.

3. Anchor and frame your service – it will reap benefits!

Anchoring is key in the buyer’s journey. It refers to the fact that it is instinctive for human beings to rely on the first piece of information we receive. You have to make sure that your customer has your USP in their mind straight away. This sets the tone for all else. You want them to remember why you are different from your competitors and what makes you stand out. You want them to remember this when they decide to buy. It is pretty well known that car dealerships have, on some occasions, used anchoring to make sales. The sales person opens with an inflated price, then allows the customer to negotiate downwards to a price that actually reflects the true cost of the car. Customers think they have a steal as they recall that ridiculous first price and the dealership is happy that they have earnt the value of the car. It’s a win-win situation. Framing is the presentation of choice which influences outcome. If you are faced with entering all your card details or doing contactless, you are more likely to do contactless for a payment as it is easier. So, as a business, being able to achieve easy payment choices for your clients seems sensible so that they don’t second guess their purchase and decide against it. Cognitive bias is a part of this. If you eat your dinner from a plate that is huge, you are probably going to fill it up and eat more. The smaller the plate, the less you will eat. Context and the framing of choice is really significant for businesses. Presenting your products and services as solutions for potential customers and their problems is the trick to having loyal returning customers. You resolve their issues so they are happy. And you have reliable income sources. Success on every side.

4. The overconfidence effect. Is your business as good as you think?

Many studies of human behaviour over the years have suggested that humans may be most biased when they are judging themselves. We have a tendency to overrate our performance at work. This is apparently not to impress others, but it protects our ego from feeling like a failure. So, how does this translate for your business? A recent study found that 80% of businesses felt they had provided an excellent service, yet only 8% of their customers agreed. How do you track customer happiness in your business performance? Do you welcome customer feedback? Most companies these days interact on social media and this is an excellent way to start and develop customer conversations. Customers feel that this gives them a more instantaneous interaction with a business, plus it’s more likely they will be able to have a conversation and iron out any issues. Or, it may be that they want to share their pleasure at your product or service, so you can maximise this for promotional purposes. Social media conversations will generally be more cost efficient too, so this is a real positive for businesses these days.

5. Social norms – we love to follow them!

We all have a powerful instinct to conform to society’s rules. Injunctive norms are those that society hopes we will follow and these need to create an emotional bond, such as ‘Please don’t drop litter’ or ‘Stay home and save lives’. These are in contrast with descriptive norms (those that society does but doesn’t want you to do!), which can range from water pollution to all sorts of other unsavoury activities. How can you, as a business, get clients by following social norms? Well, if your business is founded on the promise of shared ideals with customers, you are much more likely to persuade them to buy your product. An example would be eco-savvy companies maximising their eco credentials to attract new target audiences. Promoting these great aspects to your business across a range of platforms builds trust and can lead to more value and sales.

6. The peak-end rule. The last contact matters!

Kahneman studied human behaviour and found that humans rely on the final, emotionally intense moments of an experience. He performed an experiment using ice water. Group 1 had their hands in the water for 30 seconds. Group 2 for 60 seconds, then warmer water for 30 seconds. However, the first group rated the experience more painful, despite being exposed for a shorter time. How can this study inform your future strategy? Businesses need to build customer experience throughout the buyer journey so that people will recall the last satisfying moment of their purchase. This could be in the form of a discount or a future discount from their next product just before purchase. Brands should be adopting strategies that truly speak to their clients; so that they feel they have received the truth and have clarity. Feeling you can trust a company to deliver what you want in the time you want it, builds a loyalty that is so precious it will help your business to thrive.

Of course, you may not be able to consider all these ideas at once or put them into practice at the same time. But, building them into your future plan, outlining how you will accentuate the customer experience so that they feel they really need your product – that’s the smart way to let behavioural economics win you valuable customers.