6 Virtual Team Building Games and Activities for Happier Teams!

Virtual team building games and activities result in more productive, effective, and happier teams, and a stronger company!

But remote team building is much different than in-office team building. Remote team building is not just put your team in a video call together and tell them to work together.

When your team is never under the same roof together, you have to take different approaches, techniques, and skills to build a strong team culture.

Regular team socializing helps to build a genuine human connection with remote teams and builds trust. And virtual team building games and activities result in more productive, effective, and happier teams, and a stronger company!

1. Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts allow team members to collaborate with one another, while also letting them delegate tasks and utilize each other’s strengths and skills. 

Split your employees into two or more teams. Create a list of items that you think most people will have in their homes. Set the clock for 5 minutes and get each team to go and find their items. If you’re on a video call, ask each team to show what they have found. And the team with the most collected items is the winner.

2. Storytelling

We, humans, live for stories! Create a Zoom call and give some random words to every person. And then, ask them to create a story using those random words. It’s really fun and your employees are also going to love it as they spread laughter with their stories.

3. Creative Introduction of New Hires

Starting off a team-building session is important, as it sets the tone for the rest of the activities ahead. Here’s a fun, creative method of making introductions of new hires less awkward and more light-hearted.

Ask each person, “If you could be any cartoon character, which would it be?”

Each person must then write their answer on a piece of paper. Count to three, and ask people to show their answers.

4. Riddles and Quizzes

You can post a riddle and ask your team members to reply with answers within a time-frame.  Tell them not to use any search engine or write answers they might have already known.

You can also play virtual quizzes. Just jump on Trivia, and create a quiz. Invite your team to join and give them a few seconds to respond to each question. Tally the scores and announce the winner. It will help teams bond, no matter where they are.

5. Memory Games

Want to check how creative your employees are? Play a memory game. It’s a communication game where someone describes a picture, and everyone draws what they hear.

You can use tools like Skribbl, Wordraw, and Drawasaurus or just use Zoom’s Share Screen+Whiteboard feature. Just get the team online and you can immediately start playing.

6. Two Truths and a Lie

It’s a light and fun team-building game. Host a video call and ask each employee to tell two truths and one lie about themselves(not work-related). Keep the lie realistic, so it won’t be so easy for everyone to guess. The other employees need to guess which was the lie and whoever guesses the right gains gift.

Article was originally published at Springworks Blog

