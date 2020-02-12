6 VALUABLE WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR ENERGY IN 2020

Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash

Let’s face it, with each New Year comes new problems, new goals and a new bunch of negative nellies that try to rain on your parade. It’s never easy to be around negativism because it leaves you feeling completely drained. We absorb negative energy consciously or subconsciously on a daily basis because we are human beings that feel and emit.

Next time you find yourself in a situation surrounded by negative energy, you must know how to protect yourself without engaging.

So grab yourself some Sage or Palo Santo and learn my 6 Valuable Ways YOU can Protect YOUR Energy in 2020!

Photo by Melvin Thambi on Unsplash

FOCUS ON SOLUTIONS

Ever notice how negative people always sound like their complaining? Most of the conversation is built on spending time on their problems rather than solutions, their dissatisfactions or they find fault in everything.

To stay positive, redirect the conversation to something positive and focus on creating solutions. If there is push back, look at strengths you can build on or implement simple steps to get the momentum started.

DON’T FEED INTO THE DRAMA

“SAVE THE DRAMA FOR YOUR MAMA! “

Drama is like oxygen to negative people, they need it in their lives as much as they need air to breathe. When you notice this, try to stay positive and upbeat.

As tempting as it may be, refuse the bait. Staying cool, calm and collected gives them nothing to work with.

CREATE BOUNDARIES

If you are surrounded by negative energy, it will be harder for you to accomplish your goals and dreams. It’s unfortunate but you’re better off without some people in your life; this also includes family and friends.

Learn to create boundaries from those who want to break you down, no matter who they are.

STOP FIXING EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING

If you find yourself doing more for people with things that they are able to do themselves, you’re not helping, you’re enabling.

We as humans, can unintentionally produce negative energy by carrying people when they have the will or know-how, or we try to fix people when they weren’t broken from the onset.

Learn when to stay clear and save your energy for those that really need your help.

RESPOND WITHOUT REACTING

Learning to respond to negative situations thoughtfully helps you to stay clear of unwanted quick reactions that bear no thought or benefit to your sanity.

PRACTICE SELF CARE

Make sure your cup is full before you fill everyone else’s cup. Practice making yourself a priority by scheduling much deserved “ME TIME”! It’s much harder to care for others if your energy isn’t replenished.

NEVER EVER think that you are selfish or vain to have Self-Love. Taking care of your self is the most selfless act or gift you can give yourself, and it’s absolutely free. Practicing self-care will keep you strong and grounded when negative situations arise.

I hope that you remember to use these ways the next time you find yourself in a negative situation!