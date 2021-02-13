6 Truths about Successful Writing

There’s a global demand for writers in every field. Websites spring up daily and firms or business owners are outsourcing their content which explains the need for more content writers.

Even though there is a need for writers more than ever before, there are proven truths about successful writing you need to know.

Not everyone who starts off as a writer will eventually become successful. To be one of the few who would eventually become successful, you need to know these proven truths about successful writing.

Truth #1: There’s no special way for you to be a writer

I know some people believe that writers are born not made. However, I beg to differ. Even though some writers are so gifted that you can’t stop yourself from falling in love with their work, you can also be one. You can become a gifted and skilled writer. You can strengthen your skills by writing. You simply need to keep writing until you become the successful writer you hope to be.

Truth #2: Don’t stop telling your story

Always tell your story through writing. Yes, there are tons of writers already. No, all the stories have not been told. Plus, you don’t need to focus on the different things you’re not getting right. Listen to me: every success story did not begin as one. Keep practicing.

By practicing, you grow and get better. It’s not different from other skills like baking or cooking or painting. You can only get better when you dedicate more time and effort to it. Let this sink in: you’re only as good as your last write-up.

Truth #3: The doubts will linger

All writers have doubts. The good thing about these doubts is that they help us seek ways to improve our writing. These doubts are healthy. However, some gut-wrenching doubts can creep up on you, like:

I can never be a good writer

I’m just wasting my time

My work will never be published

Do these sound familiar? The truth is all writers, no matter how long we’ve been writing, experience these fears.

Here’s what you need to know: the fears are like toothless and clawless dogs. They can do nothing as long as you keep writing to prove them wrong.

You will always become better as long as you keep working to become a better writer.

This doesn’t mean readers, agents and editors don’t have a right to say what they feel about your work. Check out the reviews, improve yourself and ditch the negative comments.

Truth #4: Be yourself

Doesn’t it surprise you that no two people in the world share the same fingerprints? Amazing right?

In the same way, you’re entitled to your unique writing style and process. We think differently, write differently just as we all have different schedules. What inspires you may put off another writer; accept the fact that it’s okay.

Own your writing style. You can improve on it but never drop it because you feel someone else’s writing style is better.

You’ll only end up getting frustrated and cranky which may lead to you giving up the writing dream.

Truth #5: Work with your clock

I remember when I was in high school and we had this career talk from a writer. She told us not to get discouraged because other people have been writing from birth and we decided to start writing at age 40.

I couldn’t agree more.

There are people with stories that can discourage you but you have to resist that temptation. Don’t question your writing skills or self-worth.

Everything is perfect and beautiful in its own time. As long as you’re writing now, and you’re committed to it, you’re a writer and that’s what’s important.

Truth #6: Find a niche

Your niche is your area of specialization. There are many areas you can write about but it’s best to have an area you can focus on.

Your personality, your views about life, who you are, and your perspective all come together to make your niche beautiful. This is what will bring you loyal readers.

Your niche will make you and your story unique.

In conclusion…