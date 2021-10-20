6 Tips To Make An Unforgettable First Impression and Avoid Stress

The first impression is the image and emotional attitude that is formed in other people from the person they saw for the first time in a particular environment.

The effect of the first impression is the influence of the subject’s opinion of the person, which is formed in the first minutes of the first meeting, on the further evaluation of that person’s activity and personality. Part of the process of getting a job is going through an interview. This is the part where many people stumble for a few reasons; the most common is not researching the company that you have the interview for. You need to remember that this is the first chance that the employer will have of meeting you and first impressions always last.

If the potential employer doesn’t like you at this meeting, you can say goodbye to the job – there will be someone else he likes more. The good news is that you can go in there armed with this knowledge to make sure you are the favorite of the lot.

Here are some top tips in impressing and doing well so you are offered the position.

Emotional connection

Do not be afraid to make the first step when communicating with the recruiter (or your potential boss) – start the conversation yourself. Try to set a positive tone to the conversation from the beginning: “break the ice” with an appropriate joke. Be open and friendly, but at the same time try to keep within the framework of the business conversation. For example, if you notice diplomas or degrees in his office, or know something about his successful work projects, ask about it – he will be pleased. Perhaps you’ll find common themes and even common acquaintances in the business world. It will help build the informal rapport that is so important in developing genuine human sympathy. At the same time, you will demonstrate your communication skills, which may be essential for the job.

Dress to Impress

While the company may operate a casual clothes policy, you need to remember that you are trying to impress your potential new boss. Make sure you buy a suit, if you do not already have one, and have a shirt ironed ready for the day. Polish your shoes and, if you wear one, have your tie ready and learn how to tie it properly.

Dressing smart for your interview shows that this is important to you. It makes it clear that you want the role and will make the company look good in your appearance. The first look is always on a potential boss’ mind and could be the difference between landing the role and being the second choice.

Specifically for women, if you decide to wear a skirt suit, make sure the skirt is no more than a couple of inches above your knees. Your shirt should fit over your chest comfortably and button it so you are dressed conservatively! You could opt for one of the smart dresses and matching blazers available from most department stores. This will avoid the risky shirt!

Be Confident and Show Off Your Skills

Answer questions with confidence but not so much confidence that you sound arrogant. Employers are looking for people who know that they can do the job and do it well. You will also need to look confident, which means working on your body language. Always look the interviewer in the eye and sit up straight.

It can be difficult to leave your nerves at the door so imagine that you are talking to a friend. It may be an idea to practice with a friend so that you are ready for questions that you will be asked. This will help you calm your nerves so you can talk clearly and confidently to show that you are the perfect fit for the business.

Don’t be afraid to show off your skills. If you did something at your old place of work that will benefit the business then share information about it, offer an unusual solution for the business. If you have a degree that hasn’t been asked for but you will know will help, tell the interviewer along with how that helps them. However, there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance – make sure you’re on the right side of it!

Avoid Talking Too Much or Too Little

There is a middle ground with answering questions. You should not give one-word answers and you should not give an essay on your life. There are times that you will have more to say in answer to a question but just give the main points. You can always finish by stating that you could expand on your answer if that is in the interest of the interviewer – it is likely that he or she will have heard enough and want to move on.

Avoid trying to waffle your way around a question. Answer it directly and honestly. If you find that you do not know the answer – and some questions are designed specifically for this reason – then simply state that. If you are unsure of the question, you can always ask the interviewer to repeat or rephrase it in a way that you do understand.

Take your time answering questions and take a deep breath before you go in. You will need to remain calm, even if things seem to be going badly.

Don’t be over-emotional.

Even if you are excited about the vacancy, don’t have to try to overwhelm the interviewee with emotional intensity. Such an expression can give the impression that you are unbalanced. Try to show your interest in a calm tone. Just tell me why you are attracted to the company and the job, and ask more questions about the nature of the job – that way, you’ll make it clear that you’re interested.