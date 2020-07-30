Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Tips for dealing with anxiety and stress during the coronavirus season

In these times of global uncertainty and concern, it is common for many people to feel stressed and anxious about not knowing when we will be able to return to work or when we will be able to carry out our usual activities. Social distancing is essential at this time, but you have to know how […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In these times of global uncertainty and concern, it is common for many people to feel stressed and anxious about not knowing when we will be able to return to work or when we will be able to carry out our usual activities. Social distancing is essential at this time, but you have to know how to cope with it. 

In this article, we want to recommend 6 tips that can help you deal with anxiety and stress in this time of coronavirus. Remember every day when you wake up that this is a temporary situation that will not last forever. We are alone, but together in this quarantine. 

1. Limit your daily news consumption

You probably already want to see in the news when the quarantine will be lifted, but limit your consumption of social networks and the time you will spend watching the news. Although we need to be informed, watching the news every moment only stresses you and will give you more caution. Choose to spend about 30 minutes on news or social media related to the pandemic. 

2. Get on with your routine

We all had a routine before this pandemic and this alters the hours of sleep, overeating and even when not having activities everything changes. Try to keep a routine. Choose to get up at the time you would go to work and take your food at the times that you usually did. It will help you to sleep better and maintain a healthy diet. 

3. Don’t forget about yourself

It is important that you do not forget about yourself. Motivate yourself by dressing as if you were going out, dress up and stay away from your pajamas. Even experiment with makeup, beauty routines, hairstyles, exercise routines, or composing at home. Enjoy activities that you like the most without guilt, relax and pamper yourself. A healthy diet includes the correct amount of protein from many different foods, therefore, it is necessary to know how to choose healthy proteins from different food sources. If you want to start the day with energy and having something really delicious, a great protein shake help you gain muscle.

4. Relax with mindfulness exercises

YouTube apps and videos can help you do breathing exercises and even do a little meditation. These exercises will help you control anxiety levels and reduce stress. In the morning, find a phrase that motivates you during the day and repeat several times. Remember that the pandemic is a temporary situation. 

5. Take advantage of outdoor spaces

If you have an outdoor space make the most of it. Go out to read, write, paint, choose to eat out or listen to music. Being in an outdoor space can give you a moment to stop thinking about the news.

6. Connect with family and friends

In these moments of social distancing nothing better than to talk by video call with loved ones. Talk about your worries, fears, dreams, and even what you want to do after this pandemic ends. Trust the people who can support you in this situation. The important thing is to talk and ask for help if you need it. 

Tired businesswoman in the office

Theresa T. Daley, A daughter, MOM and Writer

A freelance writer, covering technology, startups and business. A contributor in various publications on general issues affecting the society.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Ways to Beat News Cycle Stress

by Thomas Griffin
How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak
Community//

How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak

by Gill Crossland Thackray
Community//

Dr. David Samadi’s Tips for Calming Coronavirus Anxiety

by Dr. David Samadi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.