6 Tips for a Second-Act Journey in Retirement

Connie Inukai, Grandmapreneur

So you’re retired or thinking about retiring.

It may seem daunting—but you’re not alone.

There are 75 million of us here in the U.S.

I’m one of them. And I want to see you thrive.

After Retirement, the World Is Your Oyster

If there’s anything I’ve learned in my second act, it’s that you can do anything you set your mind to.

This may sound cliché, but it’s true.

A self-proclaimed “grandmapreneur,” I invented the Tip ‘n Split® in my retirement—a handheld device designed to help people with declining vision read small print on menus and bills.

My journey has been incredible. And I know yours will be too.

But what’s next for you?

To embark on your second act, here are some suggestions:

1. Surround yourself with positive people.

This tip may sound simple, but it’s of the utmost importance. You want to spend time with people who lift you up rather than bring you down.

So, make a point of adding empowered, likeminded individuals to your circle. By doing so, you can find joy in each other’s successes, and help each other navigate this crucial next step in life.

2. Join retirement Facebook groups.

Similar to our last tip, you want to bring wonderful people into your life. You can also do this online, by joining Facebook groups for retirees who are navigating their second-act journey.

How can you find these groups? Ask your friends for recommendations, or conduct a search for “retired” or “retirement” directly on Facebook. You’ll find groups full of highly-engaged people in no time.

3. Read books for mature entrepreneurs (and listen to relevant podcasts).

Reading is an enjoyable, stimulating activity no matter your life stage.

However, I’d like to share some of my favorite books, podcasts, and other resources with you—content with practical tips for people in their second act.

If you are interested in finding your retirement niche, for profit or social entrepreneurship, (to develop, and implement solutions to social, cultural, or environmental issues), I urge you to explore the following:

Do the Hustle Without the Hassle by Angela Heath

Angela Heath, the Gig Income Guru, is an award-winning entrepreneur and President of TKC Incorporated—an idea studio for people 45 and older working in the gig economy.

It’s Your Turn by Dr. Barbara Collins

Dr. Collins encourages people to acknowledge their natural gifts and talents, and challenges them to discover their most authentic selves in retirement.

The Upside of Aging by Paul Irving

Irving encourages reinvention and reimagination of our older years that have critical implications for people of all ages.

Do you enjoy listening to podcasts? Then these resources are for you!

Humorous podcast to help you write your next chapter, Lonnee and guests dole out tips and tricks to manifest your midlife dream life.

Good Girls Get Rich by Karen Yankovich

Karen Yankovich’s mission is to inspire entrepreneurs—to help them build profitable, meaningful businesses doing what they love. An added bonus for second-act entrepreneurs: Yankovich understands social media so we don’t have to!

Product Genius Podcast by Tiffany Krumins & Steven Julian

This podcast is for inventors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners looking for guidance & or inspiration!

Chip Conley, Modern Elder

“How to Overcome the Struggles of Midlife”

Learn more about the world’s first “midlife wisdom school,” the Modern Elder Academy.

4. Consider AARP stories of people in their older years.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) generates a great deal of content for people in their second act.

Personally, I love reading their stories on the new paths people take in their older years. These stories show the sky is the limit, and that we can find great enjoyment in new careers like pet sitting, cooking, and more. Maybe you hope to become a freelance writer in your second act. Perhaps woodworking, photography, and gardening are more up your alley.

5. Learn more about the Small Business Administration.

Again, the possibilities are endless. And regardless of the career path you choose, I urge you to learn more about the Small Business Administration (SBA). The organization connects entrepreneurs with lenders so they can plan and grow their small businesses.

6. Find a SCORE Mentor.

Ready to launch your new business?

A SCORE Mentor can guide you along the way.

SCORE, the nation’s biggest network of business mentors, staffs over 10,000 volunteers. Surely there’s someone out there for you!

Parting Thoughts for Your Second-Act Journey

So, second-act entrepreneur—how do these tips sound to you?

If you are ready to join the retirement world, I urge you to find your passion and build your life around it. You’ll love the freedom it brings. I certainly have.