6 Tiny Ways To Support Teacher Wellbeing

Explore some real-life actionable examples educators can play with to make it easier to care for their wellbeing.

iStock:RichVintage
With 77.4% of Australian educators reporting a significant increase in their levels of struggle since the start of 2020, perhaps it is not surprising that 43% of educators reported lower levels of wellbeing.

But with all that teachers have to juggle how can we make it easier for them to care for their wellbeing?

“The first thing to know is that feelings of stress and struggle are not signs that you are breaking, they are signs that something important to you is happening, which needs your attention,” explained Alli Williamson, co-founder of The Education Lab.  “Rather than ignoring, suppressing or projecting the struggle elsewhere, try to see these struggles as an opportunity for learning and growth.”

“The second thing to know is that prioritizing tiny evidence-based wellbeing habits throughout your workday can make it easier to care for your wellbeing, even during these uncertain times,” said Alli.

For example, Alli suggests trying to:

  • Get moving early by stretching, strengthening or getting your heart rate up after you first get out of bed.
  • Prioritize a jolt of joy – a favorite song, a funny video, or anything that makes you smile – to start your day and give you an energy surge.
  • Boost your levels of engagement by aligning your strengths – the things you’re good at and enjoy doing – to a task so you can turn a morning to-do into a tah-dah.
  • Improve your relationships by catching up virtually with someone over lunch so you can chew and connect at the same time.
  • Make a positive difference by doing a five-minute favor to help someone out for an afternoon treat that is better than sugar.
  • Savor what you’ve accomplished by taking a victory lap and reflecting on what went well, where you struggled and what you learned as you pack down for the day.

Most importantly, Alli notes try to be gentle with yourself.  The last thing any of us need right now is one more stress to your load.  Create tiny wellbeing habits that you are looking forward to doing and be sure to celebrate your progress as you go.

For more free tips on the tiny wellbeing habits educators can play with, just click here.

Michelle McQuaid

