6 Things I Practice Every Day to Stay Happy

We all know that our lives are made up of individual moments, and what we do in each moment contributes to how we feel about who we are and where we’re headed.

Every day I make a point to let go of any resentment I feel toward others or the world. At first it’s difficult, but over time letting go has become liberating and uplifting.

Resenting someone for their actions forces you to continue spending your energy on them – energy that could be used to make your life better in some way.

Every day when I wake up, I think about the people who are currently suffering because of their addictions and I thank my lucky stars that these issues do not plague me.

1. Treat myself with kindness

I don’t have a lot of patience for people who point out my physical flaws or mistakes, so I try not to do the same thing to myself. Instead, I try to treat myself with kindness, just as I would someone I care about. When I’m kind to myself, it’s easy for me to be kind to others.

2. Be positive instead of negative

I am often asked what type of music I like, and my answer is always the same: “Life affirming music.” I define this as music that builds me up, encourages me, and makes me want to be a better person.

3. Focus on the positive things in my life instead of the negative ones

There’s always something to complain about if that’s what you’re looking for. But there are also plenty of great things happening every day—I try to seek those out and make them even better if I can.

4. Help someone every day

When we help other people, it’s like we’re giving ourselves a gift, too; we feel more grateful for our own lives when we see that there are people who need and appreciate the things we’ve done for them.

5. Appreciate my body

I know this might sound silly coming from a woman in the fitness industry, but it’s true: In spite of all the time and energy I spend on getting healthy, fit, and strong , there are some days when I really don’t feel good physically . But even on those days , I’m grateful to have a body that works so hard for me, and I try never to abuse it.

6. Express myself creatively

I’ve been painting since I was 12 years old, and creating art is an important part of who I am. Every day, I write in my journal or paint something that makes me happy . This process helps me feel more in touch with myself and what I’m feeling, which ultimately keeps me in a place of gratitude.