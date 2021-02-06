6 Things About End of Life Home Care Services You May Not Have Known

End of life home care is the support entitled to people approaching the end of their life. It provides them with high-quality care regardless of wherever they are, helps them live as comfortable as possible, and allows them to pass on with dignity.

The people providing these companionship services for seniors should ask the patient about their wishes and preferences and plan their caring routine. Such patients have the right to express their desires; where they would like to receive care, and where they would want to die. They can receive an end of life care at home, hospices, or hospitals, depending on their needs and preferences. These services should also support the patient’s family and friends.

Continue reading to find out a few things about end of life home care services that you might not know.

End of life home care services begin when a patient needs it and may last a few days, months, or years. People are considered to be approaching the end of life when they are likely to die within the next 12 months, although this is not always possible to predict. People in different situations can benefit from end of life care. Some of them may be expected to die within the next few hours or days. Others receive end of life care over many months.

This includes people whose death is imminent, as well as people who:

are generally frail and have co-existing conditions that mean they are expected to die within 12 months

have existing conditions if they are at risk of dying from a sudden crisis in their condition

have an advanced incurable illness, such as an advanced stage of dementia, cancer, or motor neuron disease

have a life-threatening acute condition caused by a sudden catastrophic event, such as an accident or stroke

Depending on the patient’s needs, different health and social care professionals provide companionship services for seniors. For example, doctors, their General physician (GP), nurses, community nurses, counselors, hospice staff, social care staff, physiotherapists, complementary therapists, occupational therapists, and chaplains (of all faiths or none).

If the patient is being cared for at home, their GP is responsible for their care. Besides, community nurses usually visit at home, and family and friends may be closely involved in caring for the patient as well.

Before arranging end of life home care services for yourself or a loved one, consider these crucial questions:

What support can family or friends provide?

What help do you need to remain independent, including daily care needs such as using the bathroom, eating, getting dressed, etc.?

Will you need specialist palliative care and nursing care to keep you comfortable and address any other needs?

Is your home suitable for this service? For example, is there enough space for a hospital bed?

What changes will your home need? For example, do you need to modify the bathroom or buy any special equipment?

Palliative care is a part of end of life home care services. It is used to facilitate people with an incurable illness or those in the earlier stage of their disease while receiving other treatment therapies. It makes the patients as comfortable as possible by managing their pain and other distressing symptoms. It also includes social, spiritual, and psychological support for the patient and their family members. This is called a holistic approach because it deals with you as a “whole” person, not just your illness or symptoms.

Many healthcare professionals provide palliative care as part of their jobs. For example, the care you get from your community nurses or GP. Palliative care teams comprise different healthcare professionals and can work together to care for people with an incurable illness. As specialists, they also advise other professionals on palliative care.

However, some people need additional specialist palliative care. This may be provided by specialist palliative care nurses, consultants trained in palliative medicine, or specialist occupational physiotherapists or therapists.

If you are approaching the end of life or caring for someone in the same situation, you may want to consider Home Care Assistance Plantation. You can find out about the care and support available – your first step is to speak to your GP or call the number your healthcare professionals have given you.

They will guide you on which services are available locally or the particular night-time services available. You can also search for specific types of care services near you, such as companionship services for seniors.

Final Words

Many family members become carers if their loved one is nearing end of life, and it can be challenging to know if what you are doing is the right thing. Besides, it can be tough to cope with while they are in the final days of their life. Especially if their condition is progressively getting worse, it becomes more physically and emotionally demanding to provide care and support. You may find yourself thinking that you are not doing enough.

Therefore, it’s best to consider a Home Care Assistance Plantation. Leaving some tasks to a health professional or a specialist from Davidshield Home Care will help you relieve some of the stress and spend quality time with your loved one.