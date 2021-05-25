6 Summer Activities That Supports Mental Health

Summer can be a wonderful time for vacations, sunshine, and leisure because of the warmth, relaxation, and flexibility it brings. However, for other people, the summer months can cause feelings of overwhelm and loss of control. Expectations of carefree living can place a lot of pressure on those suffering from melancholy or anxiety. Individuals must remember that they do not have to keep up with the Joneses in order to enjoy summer. The self-care ideas and practices listed below might help you maintain your mental health over the summer months.

1. Get Natural Vitamin D

Increase levels of serotonin and vitamin D, both of which are proven to improve mood, by getting exposure to natural sunlight.

Taking a few moments to stroll outside, smell the roses, feel the beach between your toes, and watch the sunset can bring a sense of serenity and well-being. Pick up a new outdoor hobby that allows you to spend 30 minutes in the sun. After searching “pool builders near me,” you could soak up the rays beside your own pool. Spending time outside, whether gardening, hiking, or paddleboarding, is an important part of self-care.

2. Get Some Sleep

Just because school is out for the summer and your children have the freedom to stay up all hours of the night and sleep in does not mean they should. As parents, you should constantly strive to maintain a healthy and consistent sleep routine for yourselves and your children, regardless of how relaxed your work and school schedules have gotten. It is suggested that you get 8-10 hours of unbroken sleep a night because sleep hygiene is an important component of your mental wellness.

3. Take a Vacation

Many people use their paid vacation time to complete household duties that they overlook during their hectic workweeks. Rather than cleaning out the wardrobe, organizing the basement, and attending long-overdue meetings, use your vacation to relax. Reading a good book or taking a trip to a new destination are examples of such activities. Your holiday time should be spent relaxing and unwinding from your to-do lists.

Getting out of town and having a change in the environment is an excellent way to relax and refocus your energies on the present. Whether it’s a little weekend trip or a multi-week international journey, getting away from the daily grind can help clear your mind and raise your mood. This will be really beneficial when you return home and resume your normal routine.

4. Get Moving

Physical activity is known to improve your mood, whether it is working out at the gym, signing up for a spin class, or taking a walk outside. It’s easy to stay on the sofa and binge-watch the latest tv shows during the summer. However, idleness can have a harmful impact on your physical and mental health. Maintaining 20-30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise every day may surprise you at how terrific you feel.

5. Spend Time with Pets

Spending time with animals is another activity that enhances mental wellness and may be done both outside and inside. According to research, even merely touching an animal for a few minutes a day increases serotonin levels, lowering the effects of stress hormones associated with increased anxiety and sadness. Spending time this summer with a dog or a cat increases touch, affects your voice and attitude, makes you laugh and smile, and animals allow you to experience empathy for another creature.

6. Take Advantage of the Rain

Summer is all about the sun, yet there are days when it rains. If it rains this summer and you’re looking for something to do, try a head-to-toe self-care day. Reading uplifting literature, meditating, listening to music, making healthy foods, having a warm bath, and arranging your life are all examples of self-care. Rainy days may force you indoors, but this does not have to be a chore.

Summer does not have to be stressful or burdensome. You will get the most out of the outdoors and indoors this summer if you engage in well-planned activities that promote good mental health.