6 Suggestions to Help You De-stress and Sleep Better

Do you often find yourself staying up at night for longer than expected? Well, you might have an active mind that keeps you worried, sad or agitated. Here are the best tips to help you de-stress and drift off to sleep faster.

1. Yoga

Before going to bed, you need to try out some gentle yoga poses. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health did a survey that revealed that more than 85% of people who practice yoga before bed experienced less stress and at least 55% experienced improved sleep patterns. Try some restorative yoga poses before going to bed to increase relaxation and relieve tension effortlessly.

2. Create A Gratitude List

A lot of surveys have revealed there is a connection between gratitude and feelings of overall well-being. Practicing gratitude everyday will have a lot of positive effects on your life such as reducing blood pressure, reducing the risks of depression or anxiety and also improving your sleeping patterns.

Create a gratitude journal and write down a few things you are grateful for every week or day. You can do it however you like as long as you have listed down everything that makes you happy.

3. Take A Bath Before Going To Bed

Take a warm bath or shower before going to bed to relax your mind and body. It has also been linked to reducing your blood pressure and heart rate. The heat relaxes tense and tired muscles allowing you to distress.

4. Read A Book Before Bed

Reading a book before going to bed is a great way to relax. Reading anything for as little as 6 minutes allows you to reduce stress by 68% so getting lost in a book is the ultimate relaxation. You should be able to escape your stress and worries.

Don’t use an iPad, Kindle or any other mobile device because the blue light being emitted from these devices will make it harder for you to fall asleep? You can try Pharmstrong to make it easier for you to fall asleep.

If you don’t have a book to help put you to sleep, you should try listening to a podcast without listening to the screen. Choose something with a descriptive narration and a soothing voice that puts you to unwind and power down before going to sleep.

5. Try Some Meditation

Are you having a hard time going to bed? Well, how about meditation for a few minutes before falling asleep? It’s a great time to wind down and think about everything that happened during the day as you let go of your worries and de-stress. If you don’t know where to start with your meditation, you can always use a meditation app for the best results.

6. Upgrade Your Mattress

Chances are that you have had your mattress for longer than the recommended 8-10 years. Investing in a new mattress could help to resolve your sleep issues. This helpful hybrid mattress guide will tell you all that you need to know when choosing your mattress.

Try these amazing tactics and fall asleep faster than before rather than staying awake at night.