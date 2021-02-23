By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Thinking about relocating? Searching for a gig in a new city can seem overwhelming, but with a little planning, you’ll be flying to your dream job in no time.

Many of my career coaching clients ask me if they need to relocate before landing a job. In short? No. It’s definitely possible to land something before moving, and you’ll take a lot of the pressure off that way.There’s no need to show up in a new city, stressedout and jobless.

If you have enough money saved up to go without a paycheck for a while, you can certainly take the risk and move there in advance. You’ll get a better feel for the new city and have an easier time heading to interviews. Most people, however, want to land something beforehand to mitigate the financial risk.

No matter how you go about it, follow these six steps to help you land your dream job in a new city.

1. Plan ahead. If you give yourself enough time before relocating, you can take some of the pressure off by planning far in advance. Even if you aren’t looking to move for another six to twelve months, start getting organized now. What’s the job market like where you’re going? Who do you want to work for? If it’s possible to get a local address of a friend or family member (and you think you might stay with them for a while), this can help with your search as well. Put it on your resume, or considering taking off your address entirely.

2. Perfect your elevator pitch. Whether you’re looking to stay in a similar role, or change careers entirely, it’s important to know how to pitch yourself. What’s your story, and why does it matter? Once you have your pitch down, you can really start to hone in on what matters to you most and how to sell yourself to potential employers.

3. Do your research. Look into the job market for the city you want to live in. What are they known for? Do your desired job and industry exist? Plan a visit so you can get a feel for what it’s like to live there as well. It pays to get to know the area beforehand.

4. Build your network. Who do you know in your current network that can help connect you with someone in your new location? Start to tell people in your community that you’re looking to move. Chances are, someone will connect you with a friend of a friend who can help you out. Follow these tips, and others, to improve your networking game.

5. Target your ideal companies. Use LinkedIn to start connecting with companies that you’d like to work for. Not only can you view an array of opportunities on the market, but you can also put your best self forward by building a killer profile. Sign up for job alerts on Google. Follow your ideal employers and engage with them on social media. A lot can be done online, so use it to your advantage.

6. Be flexible. While video interviewing definitely helps the hiring manager get to know you a bit more than over the phone, it’s critical to have the flexibility for at least one out-of-town interview. Be prepared to pay for your travel expenses out of pocket, and when you’re negotiating, don’t automatically expect a relocation package. Even if you have to take a few trips out there before landing a job, it’ll still be less expensive than moving out there without a job and a paycheck.

It’s important to stay positive and manage your expectations during the process. Finding your dream job takes time even in the best of circumstances, so searching from afar requires a bit of extra patience.

It only takes one “yes” for everything to change. Start banking those airline miles now, and you’ll end up working in your dream job in a new city before you know it.

