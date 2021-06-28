6 Steps to Get Back to Work After a Hard Time

Suffering from a hard time in your life can turn your world upside down. Your daily life as you know it can change, particularly if you end up experiencing a traumatic brain injury, mental problem, or a similar issue.

However, with support, rehabilitation, and a plan, you can put yourself on the path to independence and a return to work. Here are a few things you can do to aid you on that journey.

1. Do Not Return Until You’re Ready

As much as you may crave returning to your old version of ‘normal,’ do not rush the process. Your mind and body can take a long time to recover, and returning to work before you are ready may not be the best choice for your physical and mental health.

It may be in your best interest to wait until you have fully healed from your mental disorder or injuries, have any medication you are on under control and have a support system in place to help with your return to work.

2. Talk to Your Boss

Because your boss is totally unaware of your physical or mental health, he/she’ll not always know the extent of your disorder or injury, the challenges of your daily life, and the limitations you now find yourself experiencing.

They also cannot be expected to know or understand unless you talk to them about it. Before your return to work, talk to your management team about your needs so that you have their full support before your first official day back.

You might need to discuss reduced hours, a modified workspace, or even working from home if it will be the most suitable option.

3. Hire a Quality Legal Team

Let’s say you had an accident and won’t be able to work for a few weeks or months. It’s often recommended that you get legal representation after a vehicle accident, especially if someone’s negligence caused your situation. Serious injuries resulting from an accident can leave you in need of extensive medical care and ongoing rehabilitation. And if you’re going through a mental problem or a disorder, it’s always a better approach to hire a mental consultant to defend yourself, so you can have your proper working rights and rejoin the workforce without any issue once you get ready again.

4. Follow a Proper Treatment Plan

Let’s take the above-mentioned examples again. During the rehabilitation process post-accident, your medical specialists would have likely outlined activities and exercises like yoga for you to do to improve your chances of healing. And if you’re going through a mental problem, make sure you follow your consultant’s outlined activities and exercises to heal yourself at the max speed. Ensure that even if you go back to work, you can still follow this treatment plan to a tee. Make sure your employer is also aware of your treatment plan and what it entails.

5. Start Slow

It’s very rare for people to return to their regular duties immediately after a physical or mental accident. The body can take a long time to heal, and the healing process is exhausting. If possible, make your return to work gradual.

Start with half days so that you have time to rest and nap, and request light duties to reduce the risk of further injury or mental instability. While not all workplaces will be accommodating, you may not know unless you ask.

6. Take Notes

Sometimes, the full extent of your injuries may not be known until you return to your old version of everyday life. When you are resting in bed or doing very little around the house, some niggles and tweaks may not be noticeable.

Therefore, when you return to work, consider detailing your findings in a notebook. Write down things you notice, such as aches, pains, and other symptoms. You can then relay this information to your doctor or consultant to receive additional support and update your medical file.

Conclusion

As tempting as it can be to push your body beyond its limits so that you can return to your regular life, it may not be what is best for you. If you are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, consider doing these things above to be in the best position to return to work safely.