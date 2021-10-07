6 Steps – How to Stop Taking Yourself Too Seriously

Almost every person has the desire to feel important. It is a natural human trait that comes along with thinking, speaking and acting. However, this can be problematic if it goes beyond what is reasonable. Taking yourself too seriously means you are taking life too seriously, which makes you forget about all the fun things in life that make living worthwhile.

The following article presents six steps on how to stop taking yourself too seriously for your own good.

Let other people ‘win’ sometimes

If you take everything personally, other people’s words will start hurting even though they do not mean to hurt you. When somebody yells at you or makes fun of you, it may lead to feeling offended and wanting to retaliate. However, if you decide to let things go and not participate in an argument or a fight, this will make the person who hurt you realize that he/she cannot control your emotions. Such a realization might make them change how they approach you next time. Therefore, by letting others win sometimes, you gain more freedom from them and yourself in future interactions.

2. Avoid unnecessary conflicts

You do not need to feel offended or sad because somebody said something bad about you behind your back. On the other hand, if someone accuses you of something even though it is entirely false and unprovable, they are most likely doing so because they want attention Remember: “Revenge is sweet, but the fruits are bitter”. Therefore, do not give them what they want!

3. Don’t be perfect

One of the greatest dangers of taking yourself too seriously is that you try to live up to an imaginary standard. You expect perfection from yourself and view your work as either good or bad without much room for anything in between. This leads to immense stress because even if you excel at something it will never feel like quite enough. Try taking smaller steps by forgiving yourself for mistakes and there will be no need to put so much pressure on yourself all the time.

4. Laugh at annoyances

When you take life too seriously, almost every inconvenience will appear like a major tragedy. However, if you laugh at yourself and make fun of how small and silly everything seems, then you will see that it is not worth getting stressed over. You can also read about things that others have found funny to kill your boredom when there is nothing else to do.

5. Spend time with humorous people

Humor is subjective in the same way as beauty so some jokes might be funnier than others depending on who tells them. Therefore, seek out people who have a good sense of humor and spend more time with them instead of those who take life too seriously all the time . If you ever need a good laugh yourself, remember these three things: The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Everything always works out in the end. And if it hasn’t worked out yet, then it’s not the end.

6. Practice mindfulness

Being mindful means being aware of all your feelings and thoughts without judging them as either right or wrong. When you practice mindfulness, you see that life does not have to be taken too seriously because everything already has a solution on its own. It takes a lot of patience and energy to keep going sometimes so try taking a step back from time to time. You can meditate or simply sit down and enjoy nature with no expectations at all! If you want even more information about this topic, read about ways to deal with negative thoughts .

What you should remember:

