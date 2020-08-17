6 Soulful Foods To Settle Your Stomach

Settling your stomach doesn’t have to require anything special. The NHS notes that there are several triggers to an upset stomach, and one of them is your diet. Your diet is a crucial part of ensuring that your body remains healthy. But when you’re already in the grip of a stomach-ache or feeling bloated, what foods can you eat to help the situation?

1. Bananas

Bananas are among the most impressive fruits that you can find when looking for something to eat that’ll settle your stomach. Scientifically, bananas present an excellent source of prebiotic fiber. In a study conducted by the Journal Anaerobe, women who consume a banana twice daily for sixty days showed an increase in the levels of good bacteria in their stomach and demonstrated a 50% decrease in bloating. These fruits are worth looking into to control your indigestion or upset stomach.

2. Oats

We already know that oats provide good fiber and roughage, but they’re more than just good at moving things along. Typically, we consume oats in porridge, but it’s not the only way to eat them. There are a lot of new ways to use oats in smoothies or inside of protein shakes. Some chefs have even taken it on themselves to make oat cookies, but the benefit you get from eating these might be offset by the sugar and fat you consume.

3. Greek Yogurt

If you prefer a softer alternative for your breakfast, you should check out Greek yogurt. It’s already pre-digested and comes with a ton of probiotics already in there, but the taste can be offensive to some. Luckily, some consumers suggest mixing it with a bit of honey, sweetener, or fruits to temper the taste. The pre-digestion that the bacteria in yogurt has will ensure that the milk in the product won’t cause you to get bloated or upset your stomach any more than it already is. Add in a little Omnibiotic, and you’ll have a perfectly balanced meal.

4. Sweet Potato

You might not immediately realize it, but sweet potato is one of the easiest things to prepare. Sweet potato fries only require you to peel and slice it up into strips or wedges and fry or bake them until they’re well done. Sweet potatoes don’t cause undue stress on your stomach, and they’re easy on the palate too. You could get creative with your sweet potato recipes, but it depends on how much time you want to spend on preparation.

5. Peppermint Tea

If you’ve never had a good cup of peppermint tea, you don’t know what you’re missing. Healthline mentions over a dozen scientifically-backed benefits of drinking peppermint tea, including how it aids in your body’s digestion. It’s both a pick-me-up as well as a great way to relax in the evening.

6. Citrus Fruits

Oranges and grapefruits are the most commonly consumed citrus fruits, and work well as snacks. Lemon is also a consideration as an addition to a slew of other things, including standard drinks and meals. A little lemon juice can add an entirely new twist to the taste of your favorite dish. Citrus helps your body to get rid of excess water, and also encourages you to hydrate.

Settling Your Stomach Through Diet

What you consume affects your body in ways you can’t see immediately. By eating healthy, you can help your body to operate efficiently while placing the least amount of damaging materials into it to fuel it. However, eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up the good things in life. It does mean being a bit more creative in how you prepare your meals. Even so, with the end goal of eating healthy, you should have no problem ensuring that you can deal with an upset stomach in case you get one.