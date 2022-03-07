6 Small Ways These Thrive Stars Carve Out Time for Movement During the Day

Between our busy work schedules, our parenting duties, household chores, and other responsibilities, it’s not always easy to find time to exercise. And yet, staying active is important for our heart health, our sleep, our mood, and our overall well-being. Sometimes, getting moving during a busy day just takes some creativity! We asked our Thrive Stars for the tips that help them carve out time for movement, and we loved the ideas they shared. Which of these tips will you try?

Wake up 30 minutes earlier

“I make a point of setting my alarm 30 minutes earlier in the morning, so I can get up at 4:30 a.m. to do Pilates or yoga and a core workout at home. It helps me start my day feeling more energized and ready to go! You may not want to get up at 4:30 a.m., but just wake up 30 minutes early to get your workout in before getting ready for work!”

— Angie Woeckener, Walmart #3025, Duncan, BC, Canada

Park your car far from the building

“I park in a different building in my complex’s parking area. So whenever I go out, I can get extra steps that I normally wouldn’t have had I parked close to my building. Also, on my lunch, I go to a nearby park that is pretty big and I used that time to walk in the park. My job already has me up on my feet moving but the extra steps can’t hurt!”

— Kevin McDonald, Miami, FL

Take the stairs

“My favorite way to get in more exercise during a busy day is by taking the stairs. My laundry room is downstairs, so I make it a point to make extra trips up and down the stairs, and I try to jog when I’m doing it to get my heart rate up. It’s just a little thing, but I’m moving.”

— Lisette Mitchell, Walmart #1178, North Sydney, NS, Canada

Squeeze in a few minutes of dancing

“I do a 20-minute workout in the morning — either exercises or just dancing. This month, I worked out to Purple Rain by Prince. It got me motivated and I enjoyed my workout. Plus, after my lunch break, I do about a 15 or 20 minute-workout. Then after I get off work before bedtime, I do a 10-minute workout and a 5-minute meditation. If I am watching T.V., I do some stretches.”

— Joanne Cramer, Walmart #5980, Granite Bay, CA

Walk to work in the morning

“I recently changed my work start time from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., as I was feeling burned out. With this change, I’ve started walking a longer route to work. My old routine was a 15-minute walk, but now I either take a 30-minute route or 45 minutes. With my new routes, I get longer and better workouts, and I feel better at work. I look forward to my exercise each morning. I walk along diverse neighborhoods and near a creek with a variety of trees. I breathe in fresh air and get a new perspective on life.”

— Clare Creegan, Walmart #5823, Dallas, TX

Take extra steps during your breaks

“During my orientation, I practice my Microsteps by standing instead of sitting. I also go out and walk around during my lunch hours to increase my steps. The first thing I do daily once I arrive at work is to walk the entire store at least twice to visit with associates. The best movement of the day is setting my alarm two hours before I have to be at work to make sure I have enough time to get my six miles in on my exercise bike. Not only do I feel great, but I have also inspired others to start working on themselves.”

— Patricia Skok, Walmart #1501, Tampa, FL