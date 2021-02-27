6 Small Lifestyle Changes with Big Health Benefits

Lifestyle is known as the way a person chooses to live his life. It involves his opinions, behaviour, activities, eating habits, sleeping habits, fun activities and everything he does to live his life. For some, it’s just a way of living but according to the researcher’s lifestyle is the most critical factor in one’s health.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), 60% of factors of one’s health and quality of life are correlated to one’s lifestyle. Those who follow an unhealthy lifestyle are more prone to encounter illness, disability and even death. A low lifestyle involves smoking, alcohol, irregular sleeping patterns and non-healthy eating habits etc. It is considered one of the primary cause of diseases such as obesity, heart diseases, joint problems, and hormonal imbalances.

Lifestyle holds significant importance on an individual’s mental and physical health. Therefore, change your lifestyle; change your life.

Here are some tips towards a healthy lifestyle:

Eat Right

Quit processed food and treat yourself with a diet that includes freshly picked fruits and vegetables, whole grains, plant/animal-based protein, fibre and unsaturated fats. A well-balanced diet will give you energy and nutrients to help you stay active throughout the day. It will help prevent any diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases.

Sleep for 7-8 hours

70% of both men and women have insomnia, and not getting enough sleep has a significant effect on a human being’s mental and physical health.

One should make sleep their priority, and if you have trouble sleeping:

Try and use calming essential oils.

Avoid taking caffeine and alcohol before going to bed.

Limit the use of technology, such as phones or laptops.

Drink water

Staying dehydrated is not beneficial for the human body. The human body is 70% water, and we need to drink water to keep our organs alive. Water helps us get glowing, healthy skin and get energy and aids in weight loss. So try to drink at least 8-12 glasses of water throughout the day.

Manage your stress levels

Researchers have studied that stress is one of the primary key factors to increase risky conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hormonal imbalance, Alzheimer’s disease and depression etc. It proves that your mental health has a massive impact on your physical health.

Here are some ways that can help you manage your stress:

Breathe

Meditate

Exercise

Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Do things you enjoy

Read a book

Exercise

For anyone who suffers from various health issues and is sick of taking medicines every day, here’s a solution for you. Exercise has proven to be the best medicine to treat many diseases such as hormonal imbalance, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, digestive system problems, stress, etc. According to the latest study, exercising and moving has prolonged health benefits compared to sitting for hours.

Try and take short walks while working.

Use stairs instead of elevators or escalators.

Walk for at least 15-30 min every day.

If you have time, hit the gym if you don’t work out at home.

Play a sport.

Set a goal and commit yourself

Choose a goal for yourself that you think fits you and make it your priority. Try to be explicit about the goal you have chosen and why it matters to you. Focus all your energy on achieving your goal.

Forgive yourself

We all have heard the saying “Nobody is perfect”, but do you believe it when it comes to yourself. Life is about choices rather than living a perfect life. We all commit mistakes and move off track, but that does not mean to punish ourselves. Just because you ate a few more calories does not mean you punish yourself by exercising intensely. Forgive yourself, move on and get back on track.

Developing new habits can take time, and even seeing results can take time. Just be patient and continue to make healthy lifestyle choices for yourself. As we all know, a healthy lifestyle is a long term commitment but has numerous benefits for your health and quality of life.