6 Simple Ways To Help Boost Your Morning Mood

No one likes to wake up feeling disoriented and groggy. Unfortunately, hectic schedules and too-little sleep make that a reality for many people. If you are struggling to put on a happy face in the mornings, try integrating a few of these six strategies into your daily routine.



1. Go to Bed Earlier

It’s best to be honest here; you probably aren’t getting enough sleep. If you really want to make your morning go a little smoother, then start planning the night before. Set a time where you will start to unwind and make everything after it all about preparing your body for sleep. Limit screen time, caffeine and adrenaline-inducing activities after that point. Lowering the lights and turning the temperature down send signals to your body that it is time to prepare. This way, when you face the mirror for your morning skincare routine, you will see fewer dark circles and a more refreshed appearance.



2. Meditate Before Getting Out of Bed

It’s hard to think of a better way to get the day started than with a peaceful and centering mindfulness meditation. Mindfulness is the practice of being present in the moment. It encourages acceptance and promotes relaxation. Before you do anything else in the morning, perform a simple five-minute mediation sequence right in bed. As you become more comfortable with the process, you can work up to longer sessions. However, there are plenty of benefits to be gained from short daily mindfulness sessions. That includes better moods to get your day started.



3. Drink a Glass of Water

You have undoubtedly heard this before: Drinking water is one of the best things you can do for your body. It is also important for helping you to maintain energy levels and can improve your overall mood. So, go ahead and start each day with a glass of cool water. It will set the stage for drinking more water throughout the rest of the day and help reduce any dehydration that may have set in while you slept. That is crucial to facing the day with a good mood because even mild dehydration can negatively impact your mental health.



4. Use a Sunrise Alarm

Most people use an alarm clock to get themselves out of bed at a prescribed time each day. unless you are retired or fortunate enough to have an internal clock that wakes you in time for work or school, you are probably among that segment of the population. Yet, no one really enjoys waking up to a harsh alarm every day. That is where sunrise alarms enter the scene. Although it seems like there is a new tech gadget arriving on the scene every single day, sunrise alarm clocks are one to watch if you struggle to get out of bed in a happy mood in the morning.



These clocks produce a natural light that gets gradually brighter over a period of time, mimicking the natural sunrise. It is a gentle and soothing way to wake up each day — much more preferable than a blaring siren or buzzer. It can also help improve both physical performance and cognitive function, so you will feel and perform better in the morning. Talk about an amazing way to get up.



5. Indulge in a Hot Shower

While a hot shower may lead to a little dry skin, it can also ease away any soreness and tension that you have accumulated. Instead of rushing through your morning routine, take time to indulge in a hot shower for at least a few minutes. If your budget allows, install a full-body panel system in the bath for a truly invigorating experience.



6. Do 5 Minutes of Yoga

Morning exercise is a great way to start the day. It helps get your heart rate going and gives your metabolism a boost, By choosing yoga as that exercise, you are also helping to find a centered and peaceful place to start the day from. You don’t have to work out for hours to get the benefit, either. Try a simple five-minute morning yoga routine to start with and work up from there.



From drinking more water to getting a good night’s sleep, you have the power to improve your morning mood.