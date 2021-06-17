6 Signs Manifestation is Working for You

You may have heard of manifestation and the Law of Attraction many times. While the Law of Attraction is the effect, manifestation is the approach. Manifestation refers to the actual act of focusing on our desired outcome.

It is the act of exploring yourself to the extent that your dreams can become reality. Manifestation is real and very much possible. Those people who successfully mastered it have successfully made their dreams come to life.

It is when your thoughts are used together with your energy to create your desired reality. If you are always feeling down and constantly complaining about things, then what you will attract and manifest is a negative energy. When manifesting, the very first thing that you need to take a look at is your own thoughts.

With the law of attraction, you will attract whatever you will focus on in your life. Whether you are using the law of attraction intentionally or not, it is always in place transforming your thoughts. Learning to connect with the law of attraction and use it intentionally will let you control your life and make your dreams a reality.

Someone asked if the law of attraction can help him attract more money? Whether you wanted to get more money for financial support or freedom or you are looking to find the perfect partner in life, it can definitely help but you need to know how the law of attraction can work for you.

What is the easiest way or signs to tell if the law of attraction is working for you?

Here are important signs that manifestation and law of attraction is working for you.

1. Your thoughts changed from negative to positive.

Have you ever woken up one morning when you feel so good and you feel that everything will go well that day? When this happens, you should know that it is an indication that any form of negativity will soon start dissipating in your life. This happens to me many times when I sleep tired at night and woke up in the morning recharged as if I can do anything the world has to throw at me. Everything that day actually fall into their proper places without any problems and I just know law of attraction is working at that very moment for me.

2. People around you started responding to you in a positive way.

What many people are not aware of is that even the spirit world and spirit guide are affected by the law of attraction. We attract spirit guides and helpers with our thoughts.

A spirit guide will turn things positively in our way. When this happens, you will notice people starting to respond to you in a positive way.

3. Things quickly come together for you.

I have this experience, just this month when I think about applying for a job and contacted just one employer out of the many options laid in front of me. In no less than 24 hours, I received a message from this employer and I was hired the same day.

You will know when law of attraction is working for you. The universe will make a way for you and it will make the way easy for you.

4. Things go smoothly.

Have you tried doing something for the first time and you were amazed at how perfect the final result is with no obstacles, no challenges appearing while you’re doing the work? It is because the universe is making things easy for you. This is one of the signs that the law of attraction is working for you.

When you wake up in the morning feeling happy you are alive and grateful for another day given to you, you will start your day focusing on your goals for that day. You quietly give thanks to people around you helping you realize your goals for that day. And because your mind is already aware of what you want, you filter everyone in the world in a special way. You will then start to see people and circumstances as opportunities that will help you realize your goal. Your mind works in a way that it is focused on a special mission to check and send only relevant information to your conscious mind.

Because your mind filtered the opportunities for you, you only meet people who will help you in realizing and manifesting your dream.

5. You’re thinking of someone and then you receive a phone call from them or suddenly meet them somewhere.

This happens to me many times. I am thinking about this good friend of mine whom I haven’t seen for a long time and then out of the blue, she reached out to me and we exchanged chats.

Every time you think of someone and you start getting involved with the thought of them emotionally, you will notice that they will start showing up. You can either receive a call, text or email from them or you meet them in person. This is one of the sure signs that the law of attraction is working for you.

6. When you synchronize with the numbers 111.

The numbers 111 are a major sign you’re being heard. Such number is called an “Angel Number” by numerology experts. In numerology, an increased synchronicity with this number indicates that all things are now working on your favor. Therefore, if you keep on seeing these digits anywhere like from a plate number of passing cars, at the clock, or from a fast fool receipt, it means that you are beautifully led into your perfect law of attraction. You don’t even need to keep an eye on this numerology, they will show up even when you least expected.

Each time you become aware of any of these important signs, law of attraction is already working. Trust that you will be sent a strong signal that all is well and that you are on the right path.

It is important to keep this in mind: The more powerful you get at aligning with the law of attraction, the quicker it would be for your thoughts to turn into reality. You will start to notice this in your daily life.

For the law of attraction to truly work for you, you need to have a manifesting ritual. First of all, and very important, you need to be very clear and specific to what you really want. Once you are clear with what you truly want, you can then start asking the universe for it and then take action.

Your patience is very crucial here. You need to trust the process and acknowledge what will be sent to you by the law of attraction. It is important to clear everything that is blocking the way. Focus more on the action because that is the one producing the result.