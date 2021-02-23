6 Secret Techniques to Get Enough Sleep in Just a Few Hours

Any of us would be happy to extend the 24-hour day by a couple of hours to get more time to sleep. We knows 6 secret sleeping techniques that will give you up to 22 free hours a day. Don’t forget to consult your doctor if you decide to change your sleeping patterns, especially if your work requires increased attention. At the end of the article, you’ll find a bonus that will help you wake up on time and feel rested.

Our ancestors’ sleep — 6 hours

Sleeping formula: 4 hours (first phase) + 2 hours (second phase) = 6 hours

Our ancestors slept in 2 phases separated by a period of wakefulness. This period was considered a special time and used for spiritual practice, contemplation, and reading. If you want to try polyphasic sleep but don’t know where to start, this is the method we recommend. For most people, it is the most comfortable option, and it can be supplemented by 30 minutes of sleep for adaptation.

“Dymaxion” — 2 hours

Sleeping formula: 4 30-minute naps every 6 hours = 2 hours

Buckminster Fuller came up with the most effective sleeping technique consisting of taking 30-minute naps 4 times a day every 6 hours. He claimed to have never felt more energetic. After 2 years of this schedule, the famous inventor was examined by doctors and declared to be in perfect health. This is the most extreme sleeping cycle. Read More