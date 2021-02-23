Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Secret Techniques to Get Enough Sleep in Just a Few Hours

Any of us would be happy to extend the 24-hour day by a couple of hours to get more time to sleep. We knows 6 secret sleeping techniques that will give you up to 22 free hours a day. Don’t forget to consult your doctor if you decide to change your sleeping patterns, especially if your work requires increased attention. At the end of the article, you’ll find a bonus that will help you wake up on time and feel rested.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Any of us would be happy to extend the 24-hour day by a couple of hours to get more time to sleep. We knows 6 secret sleeping techniques that will give you up to 22 free hours a day. Don’t forget to consult your doctor if you decide to change your sleeping patterns, especially if your work requires increased attention. At the end of the article, you’ll find a bonus that will help you wake up on time and feel rested.

Our ancestors’ sleep — 6 hours

Sleeping formula: 4 hours (first phase) + 2 hours (second phase) = 6 hours

Our ancestors slept in 2 phases separated by a period of wakefulness. This period was considered a special time and used for spiritual practice, contemplation, and reading. If you want to try polyphasic sleep but don’t know where to start, this is the method we recommend. For most people, it is the most comfortable option, and it can be supplemented by 30 minutes of sleep for adaptation.

“Dymaxion” — 2 hours

Sleeping formula: 4 30-minute naps every 6 hours = 2 hours

Buckminster Fuller came up with the most effective sleeping technique consisting of taking 30-minute naps 4 times a day every 6 hours. He claimed to have never felt more energetic. After 2 years of this schedule, the famous inventor was examined by doctors and declared to be in perfect health. This is the most extreme sleeping cycle. Read More

    Catline Wilson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Much Sleep Do We Really Need?

    by John M
    sleep
    Community//

    THE SECRETS TO SLEEP BETTER IN 2020

    by Faizan Ali
    Community//

    LOSE WEIGHT WHILE YOU SLEEP (REALLY!)

    by Deborah Kesten

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.