6 Science-Backed Ways Being Kind Is Good for Your Health

With enough practice, it is possible to develop this amazing trait as an adult too. Kindness allows us to establish a strong relationship with others. But, it can be difficult to be kind due to the stress we experience every day.

In addition to improving the quality of our relationships, kindness also makes us healthier. We share the top 6 ways through which kindness improves your health.

1. Releases Serotonin (The Feel-Good Hormone)

You must have noticed how you feel good when you are kind to others. This is not something random. When we are nice, it boosts our serotonin production.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is good for our wellbeing and gives us satisfaction. Similar to exercise, altruism releases endorphins or the helper’s high as it is commonly called. Therefore, you should give volunteering a try.

Just helping someone or even buying them coffee will make you feel good.

2. Eases Anxiety

Many of us tend to suffer from anxiety. Whether it is severe panic or even mild nervousness, anxiety can take a toll on our mental health.

Although there are many ways to counter anxiety, including trying natural remedies, prescription medications, working out, and meditation, being kind is more than enough.

Kindness offers an inexpensive way to get rid of anxiety. According to a study conducted by a university in Canada (UBC), it was found that anxiety is commonly associated with not making a sufficiently positive impact.

The study revealed that those who displayed acts of kindness experienced increased PA. Hence, if you feel a bit anxious, you just need to look for ways to give others a helping hand out. This could be as simple as popping a smile or helping a friend with cooking.

3. Good for the Heart

Being nice to people is actually great for our heart. You might have never heard that before, but it’s true. It releases oxytocin, which is a hormone that decreases your blood pressure levels. Thus, it helps protect your heart.

Kindness also strengthens the heart emotionally and physically. It could be the reason why we say that nice people have bigger hearts. It turns out, we have been saying the right things but never took notice of them.

4. Helps You Live a Longer Life

We are not making stuff up. Science actually proves that kindness helps you live longer. Health revealed that people who do not have a strong network of friends and family members have a higher risk of suffering from heart disease.

When you are kind, you get to develop strong and meaningful friendships and relationships. Go get yourself a new buddy or be nice to your current friends. Compassion is certainly a virtue that will honor you in every way possible.

5. Reduces Stress

If you plan to start a digital business or have a busy career, you are bound to feel stressed out from time to time. Instead of having to look up how to decrease stress, all you need to do is be kind to others. It is easier than you think.

When you give others a helping hand out, you get to think of other things. Besides, helping others prepares you to deal with all types of situations. Affiliate behavior refers to any behavior which helps create a relationship with others.

A study revealed that affiliate behavior might be just what one needs to cope with stress. Therefore, it makes sense to give others a helping hand. Affiliate behavior also reduces the impact stress has on our emotional functioning.

6. Prevents Illness

Kindness helps lower inflammation, according to a study, Inflammation is the body causes all types of complications like migraines, obesity, chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes. When we show kindness to others, oxytocin is released, which helps reduce inflammation.

In addition to using apps for healthcare, you might want to add some kindness into your life. It is the secret to living a healthy life.

The Lesson? Be Kind Because Kindness is Good for Your Health

Kindness requires nothing and offers everything. For a healthier life, you just need to show some kindness to others. Put on a smile and volunteer at your favorite organization; it will go a long way in making you feel better.