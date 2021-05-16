6 Quick Fixes to Make You Happy and Successful

It is human nature to worry about what other people think of you. You should be comfortable that you are not alone in your insecurities, but also address our tendency to dress and get recognition by looking your best. When you believe in your presence in front of others – give yourself one less thing to fear – you will be happy.

Some may work better for you than others, so give them all a try to see which ones make you happiest.

Watch a funny or touching video

Getting out of the moody odor can sometimes be as simple as seeing something that makes us feel good instead. Go to YouTube to find inspiration for happiness through cute animals, a TED talk, or a cause close to your heart – choose something that warms your heart or makes you laugh. Your mood will improve immediately.

2. Check something from your to-do list

There is nothing better than a sense of accomplishment, no matter the size of the work. Instead of winning the next scare item on your to-do list – which is currently causing a really bad mood – it’s easier to pick and meet some less demanding ones. You will immediately receive an explosion of joy and the motivation necessary to complete the task that you have been avoiding throughout the day.

3. Do a little act of pity

Sometimes making someone else happy is enough to brighten our own mood as well. Bake an extra batch of cookies and share them with a neighbor or buy an extra coffee for your friend. These are small gestures, but the immediate feeling of impact and happiness will surprise you.

4. Revisit old (and positive) memories

Remembering the past can have very negative or very positive effects. Recalling the happy times of our past can be a very effective way to feel happy again in the present until we pay attention to the bad memories or wish to return to those days.

5. Go out with friends

Spending time with people who make you laugh is an easy and simple way to distract yourself. Call your best friends and invite them to dinner. Chances are, other people’s company – even remotely over the phone – will instantly make you feel better.

6. Get involved in vigorous activity

This, says Raj, is to ensure that activity stimulates your heart and that your mind deviates from anything negative that weighs on you. The less you are going through your mind, the more you worry, the more you will be happy. In addition, all those endorphins that fill your brain with exercise are the closest thing you’ll ever find to rejoice in a bottle.