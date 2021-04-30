6 Psychological Habits That Make a Person Poor and Lonely

It is very important to have good relationships with people because social connections are a big part of our lives. However, the time spent on building a relationship doesn’t always bring positive results. If you notice that you spend more time being busy with someone else’s business than your own, then it’s a good time to stop and think.

We looked into the issue and found cases where it’s better to revise your priorities.

1. You can’t say no.

What’s going on: There are more of someone else’s tasks on your to-do list than your own. Helping, consulting, buying, looking after, lending — every little thing wastes your precious time. If you’re asked what all these people have ever done for you, you’ll probably grow old thinking of an answer.

What to do: Make your own tasks your number one priority. If someone tries to prove that you’re a selfish and ungrateful person, it’s more likely a manipulation of your emotions. Before blindly extending a helping hand to someone, ask yourself if this person, in fact, profits from being saved all the time.

2. You’re looking for approval.

What’s going on: You don’t feel confident and constantly try to get approval from people whose opinion is important to you. You do something in order to be praised or complimented by your boss, colleagues, friends, and relatives. If you get approval, you feel that you did something “good.” If you didn’t receive the desired feedback, you feel as if you did something unimportant or “bad.”

What to do: You have to decide that you’re good and that you don’t have to prove it. Instead of looking for approval, strive to achieve your goals. Develop and progress in your profession, take care of your health, love, and be loved. Confidence will become your faithful companion, and your need for approval will disappear.

