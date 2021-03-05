Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Psychological Experiments with Highly Unexpected Results

Experimental psychology: a branch of psychology that focuses on the use of experimental research methods in researching and developing psychology.

Experiments on the human mind ( human psyche ) are very interesting, especially for those who study psychology.

Scientists believe understanding why we behave the way we do, can be the key to unleashing the full potential of the human mind world.

So therefore, perhaps, many researchers push the limits of reasonableness when designing psychological experiments .

Sometimes however, researchers go too far and their desire to understand comes at the expense of breaking ethical boundaries, at the expense of the safety and well-being of others.

The following are a few famous psychological experiments that turned everything we know about the human mind on its head. People are full of surprises.

7 people posing as mentally ill individuals tried to commit themselves to psychiatric hospitals. Every one of them was taken to be someone suffering from insanity and assigned a course of treatment. Later, one of the pseudo-patients, who was a famous psychologist, published an article in which he revealed how he and the others had simulated their symptoms. This placed the reliability of psychiatric diagnoses in doubt.

Over the following three months, the psychologist claimed that he would be sending additional “false” patients to a particular mental hospital to see if they could get themselves committed. During this period, doctors discovered 41 “simulators,” although the psychologist had, in fact, not sent a single person to the institution.

Conclusion: The experiment showed that doctors working at psychiatric institutions saw madness where they wanted to and diagnosed those who genuinely had problems with perfect mental health. Continue Reading……

….

    Elizabeth Gilardo

