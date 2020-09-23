6 Proven Techniques to control your emotions with Anxiety & Insomnia

Are you dealing with anxiety disorders or insomnia for quite long? Do you find life stressful? It’s time to heal & get rid of anxious thoughts.

We’re sharing some important information regarding the emotional connection between anxiety & sleep disorders. Also, we’ll share quick insights on how to make your life better & balanced.

Life throws away many things for us & as time passes, things may get messy. This doesn’t mean you’ll live under continuous anxiety, worries, or depression.

It’s okay to not be okay.

Stop worrying about ‘what-ifs’ and keep yourself away from chronic worrying. Train your brain to stay calm & you’ll find your life to be more balanced.

Consistent anxiety disorder leads to insomnia. Thus, you may lose control over your brain. It overpowers your thoughts & pushes you in conditions when backing off gets tough & almost impossible.

Take life as you sip coffee, one joy at a time. What if we tell you that worrying is good too? Yes! Don’t get surprised. Positive worrying is a thing. It gets your tasks done on time, and you ensure that nothing is overlooked. However, positive worrying should not become negative, worrying else your life gets disturbed.

Let’s have a look at some solutions to control your emotions & deal tactfully with anxiety & insomnia.

6 Easy Hacks to control your emotions to Heal Anxiety & Insomnia

Identify your “anxiety” areas

Some days your productivity levels are lit. Other days you feel lazy as hell. Here’s when FOMO or worries kick-in. You suddenly feel like the worries of postponing things will eat up your mind.

Instead of letting worries and anxiety dominate your mind, it’s better to identify those red spots.

The best way out is to create a schedule for the day &try to stick to it. Give some time to yourself to accomplish your routine activities. Also, take some time for you to write things down. It will help you to look at life from a balanced perspective. Write about the things that bother you & you’ll slowly feel relieved of the things penned down.

Challenge anxious thoughts with a positive attitude

Sometimes, all you need to tell yourself is “Calm down” & “don’t worry.” When anxiety surrounds, you’re more threatened. You begin to overestimate things & give overwhelming responses too.

In addition, your brain cultivates cognitive distractions like:

Everything should be perfect else I’ll look odd

I have faced constant rejections, so I don’t have any chance to get selected

I could have done things better

You consistently feel embarrassed and dumb

Nobody loves me, so I don’t deserve to live

You should challenge such thoughts with positivity:

If things don’t go well, I have plan B, C, and more.

What if I’m rejected multiple times?Life is too long to make winning great!

Things can go wrong; it’s natural.

Let me share my worries with my friend & empty my heart.

Try this. It works magic!

Know what’s in your control

Let’s broadly categorize our worries as solvable & unsolvable ones. In other words, there are things in your control & out of your hands. Worrying about problems will not solve them. You should find out ways to take action & deal with problems like a brave heart.

Prepare yourself to brainstorm any situation before getting anxious. Tell yourself that there will unpleasant surprises in life, and there is no way to turn your life predictable. Tackle every situation carefully & focused mind. Anxiety & insomnia will settle down so easily!

Break the anxiety & insomnia cycle

Things can only get worse when you’re consistently thinking about it. For instance, a bad incident just happened in your life & you cannot get over it. It’s constantly on your mind whatever you do or wherever you go.





Get away from such dull life by breaking the anxiety & insomnia cycle with the following:

Exercise & keep moving on

Meditate

Practice muscle relaxation

Perform deep breathing exercises

Adopt more relaxation techniques

Talk about the causes of your anxiety

Talking & pouring your heart is the best & cost-free way to get rid of anxiety. Just speak up to the person you trust the most. You know they won’t judge you, listen to you & become your relief.

Discussing what you feel works like an anxiety diffuser system. You feel relaxed & calm.

Practice meditation & mindfulness

Most worries and anxiety is triggered by ‘what would I do if,’ ‘what happens if,’ ‘what if I fail,’ etc. Why worry about things yet to be done or said?

Practicing mindfulness enhances your inner self. And there are many ways to stay focused & get in touch with your emotions.

Observe your worries & let them go. Be someone who lives in the present & remind this to yourself daily.

