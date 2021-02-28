Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Proven Pieces of Advice to Help You Get Sufficient Sleep in Less Time

For the past 6 months, I have been sleeping 3 hours less. My sleep has become deeper and of better quality, and during the day, I feel full of energy and refreshed. I will tell you what I had to go through to learn how to get enough sleep in less time. Just like most people, I often don't have enough free time or I waste it. I had to wake up early and go to bed late. The first half of the day I spent "getting back on track" and I tried to do all my errands and chores in the second half of the day. As a result, my body wouldn't get enough sleep, I had headaches all the time, and in the evenings I was too exhausted to do anything else. This is why I decided to fix my sleeping schedule. I also wanted to find out the least amount of sleep I needed to still feel awake and refreshed the next day.

In order to fix your sleeping schedule, you need to understand how sleep works. It’s simple.

Our sleep consists of four stages: light sleep, half sleep, deep sleep, and fast sleep.

Without going into too much detail, every stage includes a very important process. But the stage that is most responsible for how we feel in the morning is the 3rd stage. During this stage, the maintenance of the body is done. Toxins are eliminated, resources are restored, and the organs’ functions are checked…. Show More >>>

