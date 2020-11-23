6 Practical Ways To Study While Working Full Time

Many people need to work and study at the same time. Taking up an online course or doing a part-time college course while working helps you develop new skills.

If you’re looking for a career change, then studying as you work will help you make the transition. You may also choose to study out of personal interest. If you’re interested in history, anthropology, or other subjects, then studying them on the side can help you feel intellectually stimulated and fulfilled.

Whatever the reasons are for studying while working, it’s a challenging thing to do. It’s helpful to have techniques in your tool kit that can make it easier.

Here are practical ways to study while you work full time.

Listen to podcasts and audio files

Today, you get a number of podcasts that provide high-quality information. You can learn about history, marketing, and other subjects just by listening to podcasts. Roughly, 45% of all young adults in the world listen to podcasts. And why not?

You’ll find brilliant podcasts today that are well-researched. They are produced to share information in an entertaining fashion. You may even gain more from podcasts than from formal lectures as they will be easy to remember.

The next time you do chores, go for a walk, or commute, make sure that you find a good podcast and carry out your tasks.

You can also choose to record lectures and save them on your phone or media players as audio files. Listening to content as you carry out normal activities helps you make better use of time.

Watch short videos in free moments

Like podcasts, you’ll find several YouTube channels that provide highly informative content. You can build legitimate skills by watching videos online. It’s possible to learn coding, marketing, personal development skills, and more with videos.

It is very likely that you watch a significant number of videos already. Studies show that nearly 50% of people watch at least an hour of videos a week. You can use this habit to make the best use of your time and learn something new.

The important thing is to watch a little bit on a daily basis. You’ll pick up helpful information over time which translates into real changes in your skill-levels.

Doodle, don’t write

When we take notes from lectures or classes, we often write things down in the form of paragraphs and sentences. Instead, practice doodling as a way to take notes. Doodles consist of visual representations of concepts. You use drawings, arrows, small pieces of text, shapes, and other drawing elements to represent what you’ve learned.

This form of note-taking makes more use of your mind. You’ll find it easier to remember information. And a significant way doodling helps is that you can refresh what you’ve learned easily. Looking at pictures drawn in your hand to represent ideas will immediately recall information in your mind. You won’t have to bother with reading through long paragraphs of text to remember what you’ve learned.

Learn memory techniques

Learning basic memory enhancement techniques can go a long way towards making your studying easier. Medical students often use memory techniques to memorize a large amount of information in a restricted time period.

Take some time to learn word associations, connecting numbers to pictures, and using the memory palace method to store information. Such memory aids will let you pick up new information fast, something that is essential when you’re already occupied with full-time work.

Create realistic plans

So far, we’ve looked at practical ways to learn information. But before you can start the actual work of learning, you need to create realistic plans. Many people give up on studying while they work because it is mentally taxing and overwhelming.

You need to set up a reasonable timeline to pick up extra skills when you’re already expending substantial energy managing your work life and home tasks.

Create small goals for yourself, such as learning for just ten minutes a day. Don’t give up your weekends to staying indoors and studying all day. Having free time and resting matter as much as work and will leave you refreshed and ready to do well later.

Even the smallest amount of time you spend studying every day adds up in the future. So, speak to your teachers to give you leeway on assignments. And give yourself plenty of time to learn.

Organize your time

Along with building realistic expectations about how long it will take you to finish a course or learn a skill, you have to organize your time. Today, we know that making decisions depletes willpower. If you have to choose what to learn and when every day, you will not consistently study.

Create a schedule for your studies and stick to it. When you organize your time and have a plan, you’ll save your mental energy for learning. You’ll also build discipline and make use of your time and resources well.

Conclusion

Although it’s challenging to study while doing a full-time job, it is a worthwhile activity that leads to benefits in the long run.

It’s vital to take the smallest step you can rather than to take no step at all. In this post, we’ve covered a number of small but impactful ways to study while working. Use these tips and also, talk to your educators about giving you leeway when it comes to assignments or other study-related tasks.

Commit to small learning sessions daily, and you will have developed new knowledge and skills before you know it.