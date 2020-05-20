Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Opportunities to Transform Your Life and Career During the Pandemic

You can make “new normal” more than a platitude

By

The past two months have been long, short, quiet, chaotic, busy and idle. They’ve torn down; they’ve built up. Yes, the pandemic has turned our world upside down, but many people are finding appreciation for their new vantage points.

From clients and loved ones, I’m hearing things like “it’s strangely calming not having any social obligations right now” and “I don’t want things to go back to the way they were.“

So, what should you lean into right now, while home and work collide, to transform your life and career?

1.      Having the time to exercise (R.I.P. morning commute)

The best thing about saying goodbye to bumper-to-bumper traffic and standing-room-only subways? You now have more discretionary time in your day. Why not use it to improve your physical and cognitive health?

View exercise as part of your job, because it strengthens your focus, enhances your creativity, reduces your stress, and boosts your mood, which your colleagues will certainly appreciate. A study by scientists at Stanford University showed that walking significantly improves cognitive efforts, specifically convergent thinking – the ability to come up with solutions to a problem – and divergent thinking, which involves conceiving open-ended, original ideas.

And remember: exercise isn’t one-size-fits-all. You can break a sweat in whatever way agrees with your body and motivates your mind. Check out nearby hiking trails, discover new exercise channels on YouTube, do yoga on your back patio – no dread necessary.

2.      Seeing your loved ones, more than just in passing

We may never experience a drag on the pace of life like this again. Kick off your days by eating breakfast with your kids. Go to “happy hour” on the patio with your spouse. FaceTime with friends and family without feeling rushed, allowing time to really connect. 

We all have the opportunity to emerge from this temporary Twilight Zone with stronger bonds and even fond memories.

3.      Eating healthier because lunch-on-the-go is no longer the default

Excuses be damned, you finally have the time and tools to prepare balanced meals. You’ll be and share your best self with loved ones and colleagues – whether you live alone or with your cramped-yet-cozy family – when you give your body and brain the nutrition that it needs. Good food choices also reduce inflammation and help keep sickness at bay, according to research

So, pick up a new culinary hobby and experiment with healthy foods in your “at-home test kitchen.” Then light some candles and put on music – create an ambiance that’s conducive to taking the time to really chew, taste, enjoy and digest your food.

4.      Finding your circadian rhythm

Sleeping more at night is important, but so is following your own body’s clock. The pattern of the sun affects night owls and early birds differently. Pay attention to your energy levels at various times of the day, and create a routine that lets you sleep when you’re sleepy. Your productivity will be optimized if you harness the hours when you’re most alert, which is late morning for most people, research shows. But, of interest, people often do their best creative thinking when they’re tired, according to a study examining the effects of time of day on problem-solving.

If you know you do your best work and thinking early in the morning, how should that impact your nightly routine? What requests do you need to make of others in order to hit your goal of getting the shut-eye you need? Answering these questions can make your days a LOT better.

5.      Organizing everything from your schedule to your stuff

Order is the mother of peace. The stress in your life will be decimated when you know where things are, where to start, and when and where you (truly) need to be. This sabbatical from chaos is the perfect time to rejig your universe. A bit of purging things no longer serving you will also feel fantastic!

6.      Getting lost in thought

Be intentional about spending time in self-reflection. Take stock of what really matters to you. Our time on this earth is limited; don’t waste another day without evaluating whether doing things society has programmed into you makes you happy. Is scheduling a child-enrichment activity every night of the week really enriching your family? Is it getting in the way of being able to achieve your career goals? If some habits are hurting more than helping, don’t go back to the same routine when this is all over. Decide what quarantine quirks you want to take with you into the future and what part of your pre-pandemic life you want to either minimize or never see again.

While you may be someone who hated working in the office but now miss the camaraderie, there are certainly benefits to be reaped from the slowdown. “New normal” can be more than a platitude…you have an opportunity right now to define what it means for your own life.

Leigh Ann Errico, Executive and Team Coach at LAeRRICO & partners

Leigh Ann Errico is the principal of LAeRRICO & partners Leadership, which she founded in 2007 to focus on Executive Development, Individual & Team Coaching and Leadership Strategy. Leigh Ann is dedicated to guiding business leaders to transform their lives and their careers by astutely addressing their choices and their challenges to achieve their desired results. She equips her clients to strengthen their teams for peak performance by fast-tracking individual growth and optimizing group dynamics. Her career trajectory enables her to wear the hats of executive coach, team coach, advisor and consultant, depending on the needs of each individual client or team.

Leigh Ann is committed to continually expanding and deepening her knowledge. She completed the Leadership Coaching Program at Georgetown University to become a certified Executive Coach (ICF) and is certified to administer the instrument “The Emotional and Social Competency Inventory” (ESCI) for Emotional Intelligence with the Hay Group. Additionally, she is a Corentus-certified Team Coach, which has further strengthened her team coaching toolkit and expanded her skills to create sustainable, measurable and lasting effects to improve team performance. Further supporting her expertise in team dynamics, Leigh Ann is also certified to administer the Team Conversational Norms Diagnostic Instrument. She has studied Somatic Coaching with a Master Somatic Coach to harness the power of areas such as Sensation, Breath, Voice, Mood and Center. Adult Stages of Development, based on extensive research from Harvard and Dr. Suzanne Cook-Greuter, is a large foundation of her practice.

Leigh Ann’s achievements in academia are complemented by her success in the business world, across numerous industries and within various areas of expertise (e.g. sales, marketing, technology and finance). She has held roles of increasing responsibility in Human Resources for two decades. In 2016, Leigh Ann joined Daiichi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, to drive their corporate transformation as VP of HR. Earlier, she served as a VP within HR for Schering Plough Global Pharmaceuticals. In summer 2018, Leigh Ann returned to her core passion – to apply her wealth of experience to LAeRRICO & partners Leadership.

Leigh Ann taps into her understanding to support change in leaders, cultures and outcomes. By customizing interventions and trainings for teams that require third-party support in order to put more useful systems, processes and rules of engagement in place, her clients are better able to serve their organization, their team and themselves. Furthermore, she is a public speaker and trainer on leadership topics that drive inspiration, commitment and results.

In addition to the Georgetown University & Corentus Certifications, Leigh Ann holds two Master’s degrees in Organizational Behavior Psychology and Corporate Communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Human Resources Management from Salve Regina University.

Children are Leigh Ann’s number one priority as a proud mother of four young children. In 2013, she founded Wear the Cape™ along with the 501 C3-approved kidkind foundation. The mission of this initiative is to promote kindness and heroic character throughout communities. To date, Leigh Ann’s “passion project” has impacted over 15,000 students’ lives with scholarships and over 50 schools with assemblies, in addition to providing free educational resources and children’s books across the country.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Reduce Stress and Spend More Time Doing What You Love

by Lukasz Kupczak
Work-Life Balance
Community//

What Is Work-Life Balance? Why Should You Consider It?

by Wilford Grantham
Community//

Balance: Make it Happen by Design

by Deborah Hartung

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.