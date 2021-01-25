Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 mindset shifts to adopt in 2021

Smash 2021 by adopting these mindset shifts that will help you grow and develop yourself even as we live through these unprecedented times.

As unprecedented as 2020 was, I’m sure we all took away some life lessons. Scary at first, but we all had to find a way to cope and one thing this taught me was that you can always turn a negative situation to positive.

It starts with your mindset.

In this article, I’ll be sharing some mindset shifts that will help you smash 2021 .

Stop sabotaging yourself

Sometimes we are the ones standing in our own way. Give yourself a little grace and keep going. Its not about achieving perfection, its about progress. Remember to give yourself permission to soar.

Practice Affirmations

‘I am enough’ ‘I am capable’ ‘I have all it takes’. There is a lot of power in your words. Affirmations said daily help you see yourself in a positive light and give you the confidence to pursue your goals.

Prioritise your wellbeing

If there’s anything 2020 taught us, its the need to prioritise your wellbeing. There’s a popular saying that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Learn to rest when you get tired, make out time for physical exercise, take up a hobby and do something once a week that is good for your body and soul.

Personal development is key

If you want to reach your full potential, you need to be intentional about your personal development. Take new courses, read books, write about your experiences. It is in learning that we grow. When you stop learning, you stop living

Failure is not a destination

It is easy to give up when something you want falls through. Failure is not a destination. Failure helps you grow and it gives you the keys to try again. I’d rather fail at something, than never try it all.

Change breeds growth

Change is not always a bad thing.The world is constantly changing and to stay relevant we need to embrace innovation both in your professional and personal life.

This year, challenge yourself, invest in yourself, embrace new mindsets and watch things fall in place for you.

    Michelle Okwudiafor, Founder and Personal Brand Strategist at Career Invest

    Michelle Okwudiafor is a communications expert and personal branding strategist who helps individuals gain clarity and visibility in their careers.

    Passionate about career growth and personal development, she is on a mission to help ambitious  early to mid career professionals 10X their impact by creating intentional personal branding and career growth strategies.

