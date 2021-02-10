We all know that exercise has a myriad of benefits for our bodies from energy boost to fighting diseases it is one of the best practices we can incorporate in our lifestyles.

However, when it comes to mental health, people don’t talk about exercise enough.

All we hear is try meditation or yoga, and you’ll see results, but what if someone is not into that? What if a person doesn’t feel comfortable sitting down with their thoughts?

Please note that there is nothing wrong with meditation. I love it, but there are people out there who don’t like it, and that’s okay too.

So, if you are the kind of person who struggles with the most common methods to cope with your mental health, then this post is for you. Here are 6 mental health benefits of exercise:

Depression:

According to Dr. Michael Craig Miller, people with depression have a smaller hippocampus, which is the region in your brain that regulates your mood.

When you exercise, a series of events take place in your brain, including neural growth. That is possible because exercise triggers the release of growth factors.

Growth factors force cells to grow and make new connections. In other words, there is a brain function improvement that allows cells in the hippocampus to grow and make new connections, which mitigates depression.

Besides, after you exercise, your body releases endorphins. The hormone that contributes to your well-being and makes you feel good. Some people call it the happy hormone.

This study shows how walking for an hour or running for 15 minutes every day reduces by 26% the risk of depression.

Anxiety

Exercise is one of the best non-medical ways to reduce anxiety. The first benefit is that as soon as you start, you forget about the thing that is making you anxious.

The trick? You must stay mindful during the process instead of zoning out. Focus on how your body feels at the moment, and you will perceive the benefits.

Once you start moving, your body releases anti-anxiety neurochemicals like endocannabinoids and serotonin. They change your brain’s chemistry and make you feel good.

Besides, regular exercise changes your brains’ chemistry, which allows you to deal with deep emotions better.

Stress

Can you recall how your body feels when you are stressed? Are you able to remember how tense some muscles get? Well, exercise helps you get rid of those feelings, and the magical thing about it is that you see results from day one.

Some people fall into a toxic cycle where they wake up stressed and go to bed in the same mood. Exercise helps you break that cycle. Besides, the release of endorphins improves your overall mood.

A note of caution to those who are not familiar with physical activity is to take it slowly. Build your resistance! Start moving your body for 5 minutes and increase the time according to your progress. If you do it backward, you may end you feeling more stressed for not being able to finish the activity.

ADHD

ADHD symptoms may start at the age of 3. If you have read a bit about it, then you know it is a condition that begins in childhood.

Recent studies have demonstrated how exercising for 30 minutes every day improves focus, attention, motivation, concentration, mood, and memory. Areas in which ADHD patients have some struggle.

The good news is that kids are also able to see results. This study shows how exercise helps kids’ function and feel better.

Self-Esteem

Self-esteem is the result of several factors like self-respect, self-perception, self-love, and confidence. You may be wondering, how does exercise increase those factors?

Remember the first time you tried a physical activity, and despite being challenging, you did not give up? When you finished, even if it went unnoticed by you, your self-respect increased subconsciously.

Committing to moving your body regularly, despite your mood or situation, changes how you perceive yourself. That act makes you subconsciously think of yourself as a determined and able person.

At some point in your physical journey, you will realize the magic that is your body, and that boosts your self-love. The same happens when you start getting visible results, and your confidence increases.

See how all of that adds up to your self-esteem?

Better Sleep

Did you know that exercise regulates your sleeping pattern and that it can be as effective as sleeping pills? Research suggests that regular exercise makes you fall asleep faster and improve your sleep quality.

However, time plays an important role too because exercising at night may prevent you from falling asleep. So, my advice is to listen to your body when it comes to train, but try not to do it too late.

Conclusion

In the end, all we want is to be happy and live a fulfilled life. If exercise contributes to it, why not give it a try? You do not need to be a fitness freak to benefit from it. Just find an activity that you enjoy and commit to it. Good luck!