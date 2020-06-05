Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 influencers that impact ADHD in the workplace

By
When we work with leaders who have Adults with ADHD in their teams, they often want to know “how they can help that team member be more productive and focused, so that they deliver better value to all stakeholders, increase profitability and ultimately stay ahead of the competition. 

When looking for that answer, they often focus on traditional productivity solutions rather than taking a closer look at how an adult with ADHD can be productive with a personalized approach that suits their “sometimes” distracted brain. 

We all work better when we have productivity solutions that work for us, the same is true for someone with ADHD. We also know that working under stress significantly reduces our productivity level.  When ADHD brain and stress are combined, oftentimes adults with ADHD have challenges in regulating and managing their emotions which makes it hard for them to tap into their rational part of their brain to come up with solutions to reduce stress. They feel stuck and will often hold back from asking for help. 

The good news is that you don’t need to be an ADHD expert in order to support individuals to become productive and focused.

How do we do that?  There are 6 influencers that we need to evaluate so that the individual can not only become aware of what is really affecting their performance, also take a systemic approach in addressing each area to shift to a high-performance state and total engagement in their day.  

Here is how you can support them: 

We ask that you set aside time to have meaningful conversation on digging deeper into the 6 stressors/energy drains.  Any time that they are not performing to the best of their ability, something is blocking their energy and most likely it could be one or more of the influencers: Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Physical, Social, or Environmental factor which may hold them back.

  1. Spiritual – occurs when they are not aligned to values and beliefs of the team or the organization.  They could also be questioning their own values. 
  2. Mental  – they are spreading themselves too thin, taking on more tasks than they can handle. Or doing tasks that are not exciting or of interest. 
  3. Emotional – this occurs when their needs are not being met and they hold back from speaking up or asking for help.
  4. Physical – occur when their body is not functioning at its optimal, often calling in sick, many visits to the doctor.  
  5. Social – they don’t have access to a support network or social connections
  6. Environment – their work space does not fully meet their needs, i.e. overly bright room, noisy office space, home office may not be suitable for them. 

Once you have identified which of these energy drainers are affecting their productivity make the necessary changes to reduce stress in that area.  Work collaboratively with the individual to come with ideal solutions. These influencers give you as the leader a deeper view on how to effectively support your team in a personalized solution.  After all, every adult with ADHD has unique needs and one size does not fit all.

Adults with ADHD are highly resourceful, once they feel supported they can come up with great solutions to move past their obstacles.

Cathy Rashidian, CPC, Transformation Coach, Adult ADHD at Ready Set Choose Coaching

Cathy Rashidian is a Certified Transformation Coach Specializing in Adult ADHD. She is also the Podcast host of "Proudly ADHD at work and in business".  Cathy works collaboratively with her clients to move past the ADHD diagnosis and develops sustainable personalized action plans that help them thrive in the workplace and at home. In addition to providing one-on-one coaching, she also offers workshops and seminars for business leaders. Recognizing the benefits of effectively managing employees with Adult ADHD, Cathy provides progressive organizations and their leaders with some of the most effective strategies for managing individuals with ADHD. These informative and useful sessions enable organizations and leaders to create supportive, non-judgmental workplaces and ultimately increase productivity, while also improving employee engagement and retention. After being diagnosed with ADHD in her 40's, Cathy decided to leave behind her successful corporate career to pursue learning about ADHD and empowering herself and others to live a fulfilled life, as opposed to a life defined by the label. Through her diagnosis and studies, she has achieved greater success in all aspects of her life.

She draws upon her extensive and successful corporate career of twenty years and her own experience with ADHD to equip her clients with tools and strategies for success. She firmly believes that it is not about the label but how we choose to see the world and ourself in it. "I help you transition successfully from your diagnosis of "Adult with ADHD," and embrace the next chapter of your life aligned logically, emotionally, and intuitively, so you can tap into your inner strength no matter what

