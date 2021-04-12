6 Home Remedies to Alleviate Stress

There are many unavoidable sources of stress in our fast-paced society today. With pressures from work, relationships, and family, it is almost impossible to steer clear of stress. However, poor stress management is the precursor for many negative health issues like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, depression, stroke, and high blood pressure.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

This calls for a means to take care of stress positively. Before resorting to prescription drugs, it is good to attempt a couple of natural remedies at home. The issue with prescription medication is that it comes with side effects and might not provide a lasting solution to combat stress.

These home remedies are safe, inexpensive, and possible within the comfort of your home. You can even adopt them as part of your lifestyle choices, which will go a long way to keep stress at bay.

Here are six home remedies to attempt to beat stress:

Try CBD

There are many CBD products today that might have a calming effect on stress. Even though it comes from the marijuana plant, it does not have THC hence does not get people high.

According to 2019 research, it revealed that CBD might have a potent calming effect on the body’s central nervous system. This explains the feeling of calm that people get after taking CBD. This product is available in many forms like CBD oil made, topical creams, CBD edibles, weed gummies canada, etc.

People that experience stressful events incessantly can attempt gummies. It can be taken on the go, and the calming effect is instant.

Aromatherapy

The nerves that give the smelling sensation in the nose are called the olfactory nerves. While they play a crucial role in sensing smell, they also regulate the body’s parasympathetic nervous system. These nerves send signals to the brain, which influences the amygdala and the limbic system, which is responsible for mood and emotions.

Aromatherapy involves inhaling some essential oils, which produces a calming effect in the brain. The brain, in turn, transfers this calming effect to other body parts.

In particular, lavender essential oil has been shown to improve mood and trigger a feeling of calmness in the central nervous system. This is central to keeping stress down in the body. Other essential oils one can try for aromatherapy are chamomile, Clary Sage, CBD, Holy Basil, Jasmine, Yiag Yiag, etc.

Try Herbal Teas

Nature has blessed humans with a series of herbal teas that have a calming effect on the body, which alleviates stress.

These teas are so powerful and potent that the preparation process alone can calm some people down. In the same way, drinking these unique teas can have a remarkable effect on the brain, reducing stress and anxiety.

A 2018 trial study revealed that chamomile tea brought down cortisol levels (stress hormones) in users’ bodies. There are various herbal teas to relieve stress like kava kava, Ginger, valerian, Tusil, green tea, lavender, etc.

Photo by Anna Pyshniuk from Pexels

Get Your Mind off the Stress

There are times one might feel tensed and powerless via an extreme feeling of stress. It might trigger a racing heart in which you will think taking action is the best call. In many cases, however, distancing yourself and attempting some relaxation technique can work.

A few things you can do to distract yourself are:

Go for a walk: You can choose to go to the park, feed your eyes, or take a walk in the woods and observe the birds singing. Being in tune with nature can help alleviate stress.

You can choose to go to the park, feed your eyes, or take a walk in the woods and observe the birds singing. Being in tune with nature can help alleviate stress. Watch a Movie : by distracting yourself with a movie that makes you laugh, you calm your nerves, relax your brain, which will let go of the stress.

: by distracting yourself with a movie that makes you laugh, you calm your nerves, relax your brain, which will let go of the stress. Take a bath: Soak yourself in a warm bathtub with some relaxing music playing underground. The caressing action of the water on your skin can help calm your nerves.

Meditation

When we are stressed, our mind is hyperactive with different raging thoughts, affecting one’s ability to focus. The idea behind meditation is to bring someone back to the present, the moment.

It is a handy and affordable tool that you can attempt anywhere since all you need is your mind. Meditation brings your focus back to the present by focusing on a mantra or the breath.

Meditation brings about a deep state of relaxation and a peaceful mind. It involves focusing the attention in a bid to get rid of jumbled thoughts, which crowds the mind and causes stress. This brings about peace, which benefits man in several ways.

Yoga

Yoga is one of the natural remedies one can attempt in the comfort of the home to reduce stress. It is a great stress buster as it combines many stress-reducing techniques like stretching, exercise, and breath control to clear the mind and relax the body.

Yoga has become pretty popular, with many people discovering the benefit of this ancient practice. With yoga, one can calm the nervous system, regulate nerve impulses and foster better coordination of the hormones. These three factors can go a long way in reducing stress.

Photo by Ana Bregantin from Pexels

Conclusion

There are many ways people can cope with stress. This article has shed light on positive and healthy coping mechanisms that users can attempt in the comfort of the home.

With these tips, users can reduce stress and live a healthy life altogether.

