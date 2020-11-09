6 Healthy Habits To Adopt That Future You Will Thank You For

When you look back on this lie stage, you want to have fond memories. You also want to have a sense that you did everything in your power to ensure a successful future. Whether you are concerned about maintaining your appearance, improving your health or if you just want to live your best life, these healthy habits will help you navigate the coming years with grace and positivity.

1. Limit Sun Exposure

If there is one piece of advice that will serve you well at any age, it is to stay out of the sun. While that isn’t always possible, you can make an effort to keep covered and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin when you must go in the sun. If you have already spent years basking in the warmth of a summer sun, it isn’t too late to do something about possible damage. Antioxidants and dermal repair complex may help reverse signs of aging associated with prolonged sun exposure.

2. Drink Lots of Water

There is a reason you keep hearing this advice over and over (and over) no matter where you turn. Drinking water is one of the simplest things you can do to improve your physical and emotional health, boost energy levels and support a healthy weight. According to the Mayo Clinic, most adults need to take in between 90 and 120 ounces of fluids per day. Sipping water throughout the day is a sure way to avoid dehydration. Invest in a refillable water bottle or insulated cup that you can refill and keep with you. It will serve as both a reminder to drink and a convenient way to measure your fluid intake.

3. Find an Exercise You Enjoy

Health and wellness experts routinely tout the benefits of exercise: A healthier weight, improved mobility and flexibility, increases in strength and endurance, and better health outcomes are just a few of them. Hitting the gym for a few months each winter isn’t what they are talking about though. You need to commit to a regular exercise regimen, and finding a physical activity that is both enjoyable and challenging can help you stick with it. Think outside of the box for new ideas like rock climbing, trail running and ice skating that feel more like fun than exercise.

4. Maintain Healthy Relationships

Your social connections are crucial to long-term physical and emotional well-being. They have been linked to longer lifespans and reduced levels of stress and anxiety. Schedule time with friends While you are working to maintain healthy relationships, you should also try to avoid negative ones. These toxic relationships can quickly drain your energy and lead to negative feedback loops.

5. Learn How To Say “No”

The social nature of humans means that you want to make others happy — at least most of the time. In many cases, that means agreeing to things you don’t want to do or really don’t have the time or ability to accomplish well. You might say “yes” to requests out of some misguided sense of obligation, inner conflict or guilt, but you know somewhere deep inside it is a bad idea. There are consequences to this type of behavior. The increased stress and strain associated with stretching yourself too far is a surefire way to damage your health. Learn how to say “no” to demands on your time in a positive way so that no one is left feeling disappointed.

6. Go to Bed Earlier

Did you know that most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each and every night to perform their best? If you aren’t getting that, now is the time to make some changes. Set up a nighttime routine so you can et to bed an hour earlier for starters. Limit the lighting in your bedroom to improve the quality of sleep, too. You’ll feel more energized and less achy when mornings roll around.

You can take steps now to preserve your health well into eh future. Getting enough sleep, staying hydrated and limiting sun exposure are just a few of the healthy habits your future self will thank you for adopting.