6 Essential Tips to Start Being Present

Being present is an amazing capability you can harness to achieve a higher level of simplicity, satisfaction and productivity in business and life. The power of being present heightens your experiences and relationships in the present and gives you the clarity to make better decisions about your future.

In this article I’m going to share the importance of being present, the value of being present and the effects being present can have on your life. I’ll also share 6 tips for being present daily that will make you feel more energised, more focused and more at peace.

What is being present?

Being present means focusing on, and fully experiencing, the moment you are in. When you are present in the moment, everything else becomes unimportant.

Only being present in the moment matters. When you’re present, life becomes more enjoyable and you experience it in full technicolour. This focus on the now gives you clarity and focus and helps you become more intentional.

The value of being present

Learning to be present in the moment, or the here and now, means you are always mindful of what is happening around you. When you are present in the moment physically, emotionally and mentally your experiences allow you to create something bigger and better in the moment. Instead of worrying about the past, you get to create the future in the present moment.

Being present gives you full power of focus and concentration on what you are doing, and who you are with, at one moment in time. You become a better listener, a better problem solver, set better goals, work smarter and have the capability to clarify what’s most important to you.

When you are intentional and focused, you are even more aware and mindful about who and what you’re experiencing, which amplifies it’s importance.

The importance of being present

There are many benefits of being present. The more present you are, the more powerful the experience of the present moment is, be that the people you’re with, your environment, your choices and how you think about the present.

Being present is valuable for your life and career as it helps you create something bigger and better in the moment. Rather than be distracted or overwhelmed, the benefits of being present is that you feel calm, creative and productive.

Instead of thinking about the past and the future, being present is about the now, this moment, and the experience you have.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed or frustrated, the key is to focus on the here and now and look at ways you can simplify and do less. Choosing what is most important in he present moment will clarify your thinking and help you do less and be present on the things that matter most.

When you are focused in the moment, everything becomes more enjoyable, you feel clearer and more confident, the quality of your relationships expands, you feel less stress and you actually get this done.

Effects of being present

There are many benefits of being more present, which include:

Increased focus Better concentration Increased productivity More creativity Better problem solving skills Improved listening skills Better attention to detail Improved goal setting skills The ability to cope under pressure.

6 tips for being present

Here are 6 tips to start being present daily so you can create your ideal future and achieve your goals quicker.

1. Your focus improves

It’s difficult to be present when your mind is cluttered or distracted. Instead of multi-tasking, focus on one thing in the present moment and give that task, project or person your full attention.

If your mind is distracted you won’t give your full attention to a conversation, to a project or to the things that are most important in the moment.

People spend so much time contemplating the past or thinking about the future that they forget to be present in the moment. Concentrate on what is in front of you right now and give that your full attention.

When you realise the power of creating something now, in the present moment, and understand the difference it will make, you will choose to be present.

Decide on one thing or person to concentrate on right now and give it your full focus.

2. You have more gratitude

Gratitude and appreciation for what you have help you become present in the moment. Take a moment to write down everything that you are grateful for or have achieved in the last 30 days. Then take 10-15 minutes to read through your list and acknowledge and appreciate what you have, and what you’ve done.

This gratitude mindset exercise will take your head out of the past and stop you focusing on the future. it will allow you to think about and focus on the people, projects and things that are most important to you right now.

They will take on a deeper meaning and importance because you have taken the time to be fully focused on where you are right now.

3. You are more creative in the moment

Being present takes your mind out of the past and the future and focuses it on the present moment.

When you are present you can create bigger and better goals and experiences in your life by being fully there in the moment and making a choice to focus on what’s most important to you.

The best way to do this is to simply slow down. Look at what you have in front of you and give yourself the time to really understand what opportunities currently exist for you.

Take a moment to create new, exiting goals for the next 30 days or 90 days, Look at the things that are important to you that you want to do more of. Cut out the things in your life that don’t serve you any more.

4. You become more intentional

Being intentional helps you stay grounded and focused in the moment. If you want to improve your ability to be fully focused in the moment, start by improving your intentionality.

In our personal life and in every area of business, one of the most desirable capabilities is to be fully where you are, and to give your full focus and attention to whomever you’re with or to whatever you’re working on.

It’s easy to get distracted and feel overwhelmed. It’s easy to be pulled back into the past or gaze into the future when things are difficult. But this moment is where the power is.

Being intentional about where to invest your time and energy helps you become fully focused in the moment.

When you’re actually focused on where you are right now, your creativity and productivity grows. Your relationships improve and you feel more excited and energised.

5. You become a better listener

Have you had the experience of a conversation where the other person isn’t fully focused and listening to what you’re saying? Doesn’t feel great does it? Learning to be present in the moment will make you a better listener.

Being a better listener will benefit your personal life and professional life. When you’re fully there in the moment, you will start to listen hard to the other person. You will appreciate the other person and will create new insights. The other person will appreciate being listened to and your relationship will strengthen and grow.

6. You become focused on the here and now

Being present in the moment can be difficult. Many people spend much of their day ruminating on the past or thinking about the future, instead of being there in the moment.

Memories of uncomfortable or negative situations from the past can stop any chance of capturing opportunities in this moment or making forward movement.

Many people are stuck in the future, consumed by thoughts of what could be, rather than what they can create.

They waste hours and days contemplating, visualising and thinking about the future, without taking productive action on making that future a reality.

Create your future right now, by focusing on what you can create.

Summing Up

When you become more present in the moment things slow down and your appreciation and experiences are amplified.

Being fully focused in the moment is often where the biggest opportunities are. When you are present, you stop constantly thinking about the future and look at what’s in front of you. When you start being present you look at what you can change and transform in this moment.

Use these 6 tips to help you start being even more present and see the difference it creates in your life.

