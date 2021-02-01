6 Employee Engagement Tips that Can Keep Your Employees Motivated and Committed

Employees are the most important assets of any organization and are the major contributors to their profits and success. Consequently, it is important to make concentrated efforts to keep them happy and engaged. Engaged employees are more likely to get involved in the work they do, which leads to higher levels of productivity and enhanced quality of work.

According to a research report shared by Harvard Business Review ‘Engaged organizations have doubled the rate of success as compared to the organizations that are less engaged’.

What is employee engagement?

Employee engagement is not just about employees being happy with their work – it’s about providing them with a sense of pride and involvement towards their work, as well as the organization. This results in higher job satisfaction, increased productivity, and the quality of work.

Employee engagement is extremely useful to any workplace as engaged employees tend to be more loyal, involved, and committed, which in turn increases customer satisfaction and the overall financial health of an organization. Organizations should thus actively try to find out ways to boost employee morale and engagement

However, changing how employees feel in a workplace takes time and thus should be organic, not enforced. Listed below are few ideas for helping your employees feel more motivated and committed:

Ensure Effective Communication: By encouraging proper communication, organizations can form a strong bond between their employees and their company. With effective communication, employees begin recognizing themselves with the company’s goals, objectives, and mission, which allows them to become more focused, motivated, and engaged in every aspect of their jobs.

Allocate Meaningful Work: To create an engaged workforce, it’s important to allocate the right job to the right people. In other words, they should be indulged in doing meaningful tasks and have a clear understanding of the company’s mission, and objectives and how they can contribute to it.

Create Opportunities for Collaboration: It’s important to create ample opportunities for employees to know each other and build strong and positive relationships. Employees who have great associations with their co-workers tend to be more engaged and motivated in their workplace.

Prioritize Work-life Balance: One of the most effective ways of boosting engagement is to make your employees feel valued. This could be done in multiple ways including encouraging a culture of strong work-life balance. This could be done by providing employees with flexible work hours, sufficient paid time off, and work from home options.

Act on their Feedback: It isn’t sufficient to gather feedback from your employees about how they feel rather it is equally to show them that you’re acting on their feedback. Make sure you communicate what you’re doing and why so that employees can see the results of the action undertaken by you.

Provide Ample Opportunities for Growth: Providing opportunities for growth is a great way to keep your employees engaged and inspired. Employees usually search for better opportunities when they feel stuck and complacent in a role that no longer challenges them or offers scope for growth. Managers should keep an eye on their team members and provide them with more responsibilities while coaching and mentoring them to take up new skills.

Quick Wrap-up:

The perks of great employee engagement are endless. It has been constantly proven that a happy, satisfied and motivated workforce ensures tremendous business growth. Consequently, necessary steps should be undertaken to understand how connected or motivated your employees are.

