Work has become a colossal Jenga game, in which we try to add things on top of a tower while we have to keep its balance.

That’s the opinion of Bruce Daisley, Twitter’s vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Daisley, a scholar of labor culture that writes and produces podcasts about how we feel more fulfilled in our s center s work, the program spoke with BBC ideas to offer some advice in this regard.

From encouraging chats between office colleagues, to working in an isolated place to find the concentration of a “monk” or talking to your boss so that he does not send you emails during the weekend, the American gives 6 keys to find the inner calm in a world full of notifications, emails and overtime.

1. Turn off your email notifications

The easiest thing we can do to reduce our work stress levels is to get rid of the number in our mailbox that tells us how many new messages we have.

Half of the people who check their emails after hours show signs of high levels of stress.

2. Take your lunch break

The second best change anyone can make is taking a lunch break.

It may not seem revolutionary to get away from our desks and freshen up (maybe going for a walk), but in reality the habit of eating at the desk has become so common that it contributes to an increase in our stress levels.

Understandably, when you’re sitting at your desk and thinking that there are still 100 emails left to review, walking away and taking a break can seem really counterintuitive.

But scientists have found that the best way to ensure that people have energy and are able to continue their work is to take a break.

3. E-liquid is one of the Cheapest and Affordable Ways to Reduce Stress

Using an e-cigarette and other Eliquid devices are cheaper and more cost-effective than buying cigarettes.

You can use e-liquid flavors, by using nicotine. These E-liquid devices are made up of a mouthpiece, a cartridge for the e-liquid or e-juice, a battery, and a heating component powered by a battery.

When using the device, the battery heats the heating component, turning the e-liquid into an aerosol which is inhaled into the lungs and then exhaled.

4. Get into “monk mode”

More and more people find it difficult to finish tasks, due to the number of times we experience interruptions.

It turns out that Cal Newport, a professor at Georgetown University (Washington, USA), developed in his book Deep Work the suggestion that it would be beneficial to spend at least one morning of our week in “monk mode”.

What is “monk mode”?

It is about going to a quiet place , where there is no more noise or interruptions , and carrying out about 90 minutes of work there as a block, maybe twice a week.

Then we can go back to the office, as usual.

An additional benefit of this strategy is that we can avoid rush hour, then go to the office and continue with our meetings and emails.

5. Talk more

Most companies are always on the lookout for strategies to foster innovation, creativity and ideas in the office.

Some interesting research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, shows that one of the best ways to increase creativity in the workplace is to talk more.

Ben Waber, one of the authors of this research, says that one of the best strategies in this sense is change of location machine l coffee.

By moving the coffee machine from its usual location, more people will engage in discussions and discussions.

6. Take a day off from the digital world

Scientists have discovered that one of the biggest obstacles to being creative in our work and generating new ideas is stress.

The constant use of the cell phone causes us to feel more and more stressed.

So finding a way to reduce stress in modern times is more important than ever. One of the best ways to do this is to take a good rest, a nice relaxing weekend.