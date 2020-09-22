Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Digital Tools for Educators

COVID-19 has forced educators to reimagine the delivery of lessons in a new age of digital instruction.

To conform to social distancing guidelines, school districts across the country have switched to either fully digital or part-digital models. Students receive instruction via the web from home or other locations.

This has resulted in widespread interest in digital education tools. Here are a few of the most popular for engaging, effective digital teaching.

Animoto

Animoto is a DIY, web-based animation service that students of many ages can use to create animated short films or other materials for class assignments. They can also collaborate with other students by sharing their work and combining their videos.

Extensio

Extensio may be the most versatile and practical digital tool for everyday use in the digital classroom. Users can collaborate to make high-quality presentations using the site’s software and manufacture reports or other materials often assigned to students in the real classroom.

Edmodo

Edmodo functions as a social media site that is directed towards education. Users, teachers, and students can stay updated on assignments, share information, record and view grades, and perform multiple other functions. More than 30 million students currently learn digitally using Edmodo.

Socrative

Socrative is a highly engaging app that allows students to play educational games or perform interactive tasks. The site also offers tests that teachers can administer to students that look and function like digital games.

This app is excellent for keeping students’ attention during instruction – a major obstacle to distance learning, especially for younger children. Teachers can assess their students’ performance on the games/tasks in real-time.

Ted-ED

Ted-ED is a platform for teachers and students to share resources, including lesson plans, digital instructional materials, and study documents. The site is dedicated to advancing the industry of digital learning.

Kahoot!

Kahoot is a fantastic complementary tool to support lessons with surveys, questionnaires, and discussions to assess the effectiveness with which students absorbed the material. The “game-based” learning model supports users’ engagement (students), a major plus in its favor.

We might expect to see more digital learning tools introduced as the need for effective online instruction shows no sign of letting up.

Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

