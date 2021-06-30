6 Decisions that will make you happier and healthier

There is a great number of surprises and serendipity in life. This is what makes it thrilling and enjoyable. Are you happy where your life is heading to? Are you satisfied with how you live your life right now? Are there things you want to change, perhaps?

If you want to be happier and healthier, that’s indeed a wonderful start. To have the dream to be a better person is already a good beginning to carve a better, well-lived life.

So, here are the 6 decisions you should consider to achieve this aspiration:

Let’s sweat it out

You don’t have to enroll yourself in an expensive gym session to stay fit. You can sweat it out at home while doing chores or while spending time with your family and loved ones. The idea is to stop sitting too much, to stop lounging around on the couch for many hours. Exercise is a must for a happier, healthier you. It is the best way to boost your immune system, for it does not only let your blood circulate well but also lets the toxins out of your body through the sweat.

Find time for exercise (ideally, even for just 30 minutes to an hour each day)– the easiest means is to take long walks. Other ways you can do it are to enjoy a sport or just have fun outdoors moving and enjoying the moment.

Today, I am more grateful

Gratitude is a simple value that people seem to set aside these days. Unknown to many, carrying gratitude for the smallest to the biggest things you have each day gives us a special kind of energy. Gratitude makes you feel happier with what others do to you, what life offers you and what you have deep within you.

Simple is my new fountain of joy

Have you ever felt contented? When you get A, you will long for B, C, D, and so on… it seems like a never-ending craving. This is because we are mold into creatures of acquisition.

Have you forgotten the beauty in simplicity? Have you forgotten that you need enough only?

Excess can mean insecurity, fear, and envy. When you have more stuff, you want to keep them safe from getting broken or stolen. When you have so many things, you feel cluttered at home and in your mind. Simplifying your life brings peace of mind, mindfulness, and enjoyment. Own things but don’t let things own you. Less is more.

I’ll spend more time with nature

Modern life may have led you to ways where you spend most time indoors and in front of your 90 inch TV or computer. But, according to studies, the quietness, vastness, and freshness of nature serve as a catharsis, flushing of negative vibes and thoughts. Spending time with nature allows you to clear your mind, rejuvenate your energy, and makes you feel motivated to go on and do better.

But, here’s something you have to ask yourself: when was the last time I enjoyed solitude with beautiful nature around me? When was the last time I feel at peace just being by the sea or under the starry skies? Time with nature heals. It’s a cost-free therapy you can have for yourself.

How many hours do you spend each day sitting and just using your gadgets? How many hours do you waste away checking others out through social media?

You spend too much time on these online hubs, and you forget how to live your life offline – eating well and eating on time, getting some good sleep, and moving around. So it is healthy to shut down from time to time and just be outside, out there living life at its purest.

I’m giving sleep more time

For a healthier, happier you, sleep well. Good sleeping habits boost your immune system, refresh your mind, body, and spirit. Sleep is a must for all of us. Experts recommend that you have to be asleep from 1 am to 3 am as these hours are necessary for optimum development of body cells. Healthy teas like tarragon and lemongrass can aid you in getting good sleep. You can prepare relaxing teas like this at home.

Let me take it slow

Why is everyone in a hurry? It is because most people think glorifying busy is right. What everyone seems to forget is this –life is meant to be savored. The more you hurry through life, the more you miss out on so many vital things and non-things.

When you eat fast, you are prone to weight gain. When you are not in the moment while meeting others, you fail in making real connections. Rushing will one day make you feel empty. But, as you take it slow, you also feed your system with wellness, enjoyment, and harmony.