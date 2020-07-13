6 Dating & Relationship Habits You Didn’t Realize Were Toxic

One problem with coming to terms with a relationship that has become toxic is that the symptoms aren’t always readily identifiable. One the surface, a couple may seem to be enjoying a relatively stable partnership. However, there might be any number of reasons why deeper issues are at place, perhaps being denied or covered up in a misguided attempt to deal with them. Sadly, this is a common enough phenomenon. People meet on as sites like this , assume they’re compatible, then spend some time getting to know each other. Love blossoms. But toxic habits might already be seeping into their relationship, and if these aren’t identified, they could have a potentially destructive impact. Here are six dating and relationship habits you might not have been aware of were so toxic.

Negativity

It might seem a reasonable aspect of any relationship to feel confident enough to criticize a partner on occasions. The time will come when what might be considered constructive criticism seems to offer no positive alternative at all, and has become critical for the sake of it. If one person in the partnership feels obliged to keep chiding everything the other person does, what might seem like an annoying habit has become something more toxic. If someone is continually looking for fault, this is an indication there are deeper issues that need to be addressed.

‘Everything is okay’

Positivity, the opposite of excess negativity, might seem an indication that everything in the garden is rosy. If someone is continually praising and refusing to find fault, this does seem indicative of a relationship where both parties are perfectly in tune with each other and have nothing to worry about in terms of bad habits. But it isn’t normal for someone to blindly accept everything their significant other does. Excess praise might be a defense mechanism, masking something more troubling. If the real issues remain unnoticed, this behavioral trait can easily become toxic.

Communication breakdown

Few relationships pass without some sort of friction. It is only natural for people to fall out from time to time, often resulting in one or other of the parties sulking or erecting a wall of silence, even if only for a short while. A healthy relationship can thrive when these momentary lapses result in a ‘kissing and making up’ scenario. A problem arises when these sullen and introspective moments drag on, with neither party showing any urgency to resolve the conflict. A brooding silence must be temporary, otherwise it will soon become toxic.

Condescension

One of the worst sensations anyone can feel is if they are being talked down to. This is bad enough in general, but when the person who is making the patronizing comments is supposedly a loved one this makes it even worse. It is natural for couples to praise each other’s achievements. When an individual is continually undermining their other half this can be an indication of something much more toxic than just having an ‘off day.’

Smothering

Another common indication that a relationship is in a good place is when there are continual expressions of love and devotion. Perhaps you come home from work or study to find an unexpected present, such as flowers, chocolates or tickets to see your favorite band. When you are out in public, contentment can be revealed by clutching hands, or the whispering of ‘sweet nothings.’ But not constantly. Showering a partner with compliments or amorous feelings is normal. Doing so excessively isn’t – everyone needs some breathing space.