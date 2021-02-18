Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Daily Habits That Will Improve Your Physical Health

In times of COVID, many of us are looking for ways to improve our health. At the same time, high levels of anxiety due to social isolation can leave us feeling unmotivated to move and improve our physical well-being. I often find that when I am facing uncertainty, my instinct sometimes is to retrieve instead of reaching for my running shoes.

Luckily, there are ways to improve our habits and build “positive addictions.” As long as we try and stick to a routine for a minimum of 2-3 week window, small adjustments can grow into a healthy routine, and we can start seeing real changes.

Below are six of my most effective habits I developed overtime that I try and practice daily. If you wish to read more about my work, please visit my website (PR agency NYC) or check out my Instagram.

1.    Have an exercise routine

The modern sedentary lifestyle makes it vital to have an exercise routine. This exercise routine can be a light walk, a jog, an hour at the gym, or anything that challenges us physically. For best results, I do this early in the morning. Be sure to stretch before and after exercising to relax your muscles. Furthermore, do not to overburden your body or set unrealistic fitness goals. Also, drink plenty of water to avoid muscle cramps.

2.    Don’t sit for long periods

If you have a sitting job (like me), make it a habit to take a break and move around every twenty minutes. Take a walk, stretch, or have a quick workout session right at your desk. This will not only prevent body pains, but also minimize the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

Sitting for long periods can also have a detrimental effect on our posture. Ensure a proper sitting posture when working. Make sure to use ergonomic furniture if you develop any postural problems.

While in NYC during summer 2020, I use to take at least one hour long walk a day. It helped me clear my mind and reduce anxiety.

3.    Remember to hydrate

Hydration is critical for many of our body functions. Hydration rids the body of toxins and keeps the blood clean. It is also important to drink regular water instead of sugary drinks to hydrate. Keep a water bottle handy and within your field of vision so you remember to take a sip every few minutes.

Incorporate water-rich fruits as snacks or part of your meals. Our food has a major contribution to our water needs. You can also make fresh fruit or vegetable smoothies for a change of taste.

4.    Increase fiber intake

Fiber cleans our bowels and keeps us feeling full for a long time. It curbs our hunger pangs and makes it easier to watch our weight. Foods rich in fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole foods, grains, and nuts. Fiber is also great for regulating blood sugar.

5.    Keep yourself and your surrounding clean

Staying clean is a great way to keep diseases at bay (or so the saying goes). With the current pandemic, the importance of hygiene has been further highlighted. Shower at least once a day and keep your nails, hair, and other body parts clean.

    Amra Beganovic

