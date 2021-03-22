Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Children’s Charities to Donate to in 2021

 This past year has been challenging for us all, but philanthropic organizations have taken a hit too. Churches, charities, and other non-profit organizations essential to local, regional, and international communities have suffered from the COVID-19 crisis in far-reaching ways. And those benefiting children, specifically, suffer as daily life has virtually come to a halt. 

 If you can donate funds, maximize your donation by checking with your employer to see if they offer gift matching. Also, see if your credit card points can be donated to charity. Or you can set up small, recurring donations to causes important to you. Even if you’re cash-strapped, many organizations thrive on volunteer hours, so rolling up your sleeves and getting to work is also a great way to give back. 

 Here are 6 children’s charities that could use some help in 2021. 

No Kid Hungry

 This non-profit provides meals at no cost to schools across America and advocates for policy change on local, state, and national levels to ensure no child goes hungry.

Our Military Kids

 Imagine being a child and having a parent — or parents — serving overseas or returning home wounded. This non-profit works explicitly with school-aged children whose parents are deployed reserve and National Guard, plus grants to children of wounded vets from every branch. 

Children International

 A global charity that focuses on ending poverty through health, education, and social programs provide safe places for children to develop. By shielding kids from outside stressors, they can overcome the poverty cycle that could hold them back for generations. 

Reach Out & Read

 Literacy matters. And this non-profit organization works with pediatric practices to help children from birth to three benefits from research in brain development and make reading important for the families they reach. 

My Stuff Bags

 Children often leave abusive situations with no possessions. This foundation provides children with a duffel bag containing books, toys, clothing, blankets, and stuffed animals to help them adjust to their new surroundings.

Make-A-Wish

 Critical illness robs many children of the joys most kids can enjoy. This foundation works to ensure every child experiencing critical condition gets their wish of a lifetime granted. 

    Nikolas Velikopoljski Logo

    Nikolas Velikopoljski, Founder at The Benefitted

    Growing up in Miami, Nikolas Velikopoljski has always been heavily involved within his community. In high school, he began volunteering at Sisters of Sacred Heart, helping to feed the homeless. He was also involved in Leading Miami, a youth-based program that worked to teach leadership skills to young kids. Later, he began volunteering with Get Smart, a non-profit that supplies educational materials to underfunded schools in Bermuda.

    The son of a Miami-based entrepreneur and community leader, Nikolas's care for his town and those who live there, as well as his innovative mind, came naturally. In 2018, he founded The Benefitted, a luxury apparel and accessories company. Born out of his observation that attendees of the Hard Rock Stadium needed bags that were compliant with the stadium's guidelines, his first product was a clear vinyl fanny pack that became coveted by locals. As his company expands, Nikolas has visions of collaborating with large institutions, including charitable organizations and universities, to make an even bigger impact in the lives of others.

