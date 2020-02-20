Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Books to Inspire You to Achieve Greatness

Books hold a wealth of knowledge, but they can also inspire readers to make bold choices and enact change in their own lives. Powerful stories and insightful ideas open people’s eyes to unimagined possibilities. Here are 6 books that can challenge anyone to achieve greatness. 1. Miracle in the Andes – Nando Parrado This inspiring read describes […]

By
6-books-to-read-to-inspire-you-to-achieve-greatness-marissa-elman

Books hold a wealth of knowledge, but they can also inspire readers to make bold choices and enact change in their own lives. Powerful stories and insightful ideas open people’s eyes to unimagined possibilities. Here are 6 books that can challenge anyone to achieve greatness.

1. Miracle in the Andes – Nando Parrado

This inspiring read describes how an amateur rugby team crashed into the Andes in 1972. Parrado, one of the two survivors, recounts his harrowing, courageous hike out of the mountains. These extraordinary feats of human strength and perseverance can inspire greatness in all of us.

2. The Magic of Thinking Big – David J. Schwartz

Schwartz teaches his readers to plan big, bold dreams with methodical, practical advice. His program nurtures creative thinking for both personal life and business.

3. Down and Out in Paris and London – George Orwell

Orwell is semi-autobiographical in this novel which follows his search for work as a young man in Paris and London. Despite the struggle, he maintains a tone of wry humor that is sure to entertain and motivate.

4. I am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by The Taliban – Malala Yousafzai and Christine Lamb

At only fifteen, Malala Yousafzai demanded her right to education and was shot in the head by the Taliban. Miraculously, she survived, becoming a symbol of peaceful protest at the United Nations. Her story is a truly inspirational one.

5. Cancer Ward – Alexander Solzhenitsyn

This moving story about cancer patients is simultaneously an allegory of the Soviet Union. Despite being banned by Soviet authorities, Solzhentisyn’s novel movingly bears witness to the lasting damage caused by Stalin’s Purge.

6. The Fire Starter Sessions: A Soulful + Practical Guide to Creating Success on Your Own Terms – Danielle LaPorte

Most self-help books tell readers to set goals. LaPorte replies that goals are useless, and instead, what truly matters is defining and achieving desired feelings. Her approach is unusual, engaging, and profoundly helpful.

These books are only a few examples. Hundreds of books have helped readers maximize their potential, testifying to the power of good reading.

marissa elman silhouette tg image

Marissa Elman, Photographer & Fashion Enthusiast

Marissa Elman is passionate about the arts as well as wellness practices. As a photographer and fashion enthusiast, Marissa strives to stay on top of trends so that she can be informed about what is popular and influential. Though Marissa Elman is interested in the fashion world, she is also passionate about health and wellness. Taking care of the body and mind should be the priority of everyone, Marissa believes, and she devotes much of her time to researching and promoting healthy behaviors and habits. You can learn more about Marissa Elman by visiting her website or by following her on social media.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A “Miracle in the Andes” vs. a Thousand right here!

by Rania Abdel Meguid
Community//

Mandela yesterday, Obama the day after & you today

by Samuel Akinnuga
Community//

10 Self-Help Books That Will Transform You into A Better Person Instantly

by Irfan Ahmed Khan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.