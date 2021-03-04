6 Benefits of Transcendental Meditation (and How You Can Get Started Today)

Far from the hippy dippy stigma it used to carry, meditation is starting to be viewed as hip—and healthy. And it seems like everyone is catching on and talking about it. The American Heart Association recently gave Transcendental Meditation (TM) its stamp of approval, which means you might even hear your doctor talk about it at your next appointment.

Here’s the gist: for 20 minutes, twice a day, you sit quietly with your eyes closed while silently repeating a mantra. The idea is that regular practice of Transcendental Meditation will help you feel less stressed, more focused on the here and now, and more attuned to your body and your mind. Then consider this: Over 350 studies have been conducted on Transcendental Meditation, and the findings are overwhelmingly promising.

But for even more benefits, read on about 6 scientifically proven ways that Transcendental Meditation can change your life and how to get started.

1. It can amp up your workout

Not only does a regular Transcendental Meditation practice increase energy, improve your focus, and help you sleep sounder every night, it also increases your pain tolerance, says a study in the journal NeuroReport. Higher tolerance for discomfort means higher tolerance for banging out another mile or another set of reps.

Additionally, in a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, researchers compared the brain waves of elite athletes to those of TM meditators and found certain similarities in brain functioning.

That’s not to say that meditating can get you a spot on the podium one day, but it can help you to develop traits shared amongst Olympians and other top athletes. In fact, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly practiced meditation in the week leading up to their massive Super Bowl victory this year. Just something to think about!

2. It can slash your risk for heart disease and stroke

A study published in the journal Circulation found that practicing Transcendental Meditation can lower blood pressure and your risk for heart attack and stroke. It could also cut your risk for Alzheimer’s Disease by strengthening the communication between different parts of your brain. Continue Reading >>>

